Argan Is A Deep Value Stock With Positive Long-Term Potential

Mar. 16, 2023 5:07 PM ETArgan, Inc. (AGX)LICY, PWR, KBR, FTI
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
60 Followers

Summary

  • Argan, Inc. is trading at a deep discount compared to its peers.
  • The recently passed IRA will open the door for EPC projects across the Midwest and East Coast.
  • AGX may experience some near-term volatility in share price, and any pullback is a buying opportunity.
  • Renewables will require fossil fuels and batteries for backup capacity for grid integrity, adding a greater long-term potential for AGX.

Quality control on Power station at dusk

SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is in an interesting position to take advantage of the current drive for energy security across the US, EU, and UK. With their expertise in power transmission across most fossil fuels and renewable resources, AGX has

Company SEC Filings

Company SEC Filings

EIA

EIA

Company SEC Filings

Company SEC Filings

PJM

PJM

PJM

PJM

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

SeekingAlpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
60 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst. Expertise resides in traditional value and event-driven investing.My research involves a macroeconomic backdrop with a bottoms-up approach to building an investment thesis. Time horizons may vary; however, the research presented typically does not materialize for at least 6-months to a year. Each company report merges firm value and global economics for a full-scope thesis.Each equity report presented on SeekingAlpha comes with a deeper economic research note that can be found on my Substack, ThePeachPit.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.