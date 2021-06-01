BlackRock: I Will Start Buying At Crisis Level Valuation

Mar. 16, 2023 5:09 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)3 Comments
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Marketplace

Summary

  • BlackRock, Inc. saw decent net inflows for all quarters of 2022 despite it being a challenging year for the investment management industry.
  • BlackRock has executed very well on its strategy to deliver shareholder value by driving organic growth, operating leverage, and capital management.
  • Exchange-traded funds continue to remain a long-term growth driver for BlackRock, while its active strategies continue to outperform.
  • As the investment management industry remains relatively fragmented, BlackRock has the chance to consolidate the industry as weaker players are taken out.
  • BlackRock achieved the lowest P/E multiple in 2008, 2018 and 2020, all of which were crisis years, and the company was trading at 12x P/E for all three years.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Black rough rock blocks with spotlight, cave wall texture

eugenesergeev

Brief introduction

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is the world's largest publicly traded investment management firm. The company has more than $8 trillion in assets across different strategies.

The strategies under BlackRock include different asset classes, offered to different types of

Diversified business mix of Blackrock

Diversified business mix of Blackrock

Blackrock's net inflows of assets

Blackrock's net inflows of assets (Blackrock IR)

BlackRock's strategy to deliver shareholder value

BlackRock's strategy to deliver shareholder value (BlackRock IR)

BlackRock's competitive moat brings superior growth

BlackRock's competitive moat brings superior growth (BlackRock IR)

BlackRock's operating leverage improvement

BlackRock's operating leverage improvement (BlackRock IR)

Asset management industry top 5 players

Asset management industry top 5 players (BlackRock IR)

BlackRock's ETF penetration

BlackRock's ETF penetration (BlackRock IR)

Global ETF AUM growth

Global ETF AUM growth (BlackRock IR)

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 41% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
3.76K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.