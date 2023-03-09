PFL: Great Bond Fund Selling At A Small Premium

Mar. 16, 2023 5:18 PM ETPIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)AGG3 Comments
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • Investors are desperate for income as inflation still remains high and most things continue to have negative real yields.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy Fund invests in a portfolio of bonds and applies leverage to provide its investors with a very high level of current income.
  • The fund is very well-diversified in many ways and should be insulated against anything but interest-rate risk.
  • The 12.13% yield appears to be reasonably safe.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is trading at a small premium, but it might be worth paying.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hands holding a wallet with a small amount of US dollars, close up

arsenisspyros

For most of the past eighteen months, the biggest problem facing the average American was the pervasive invasion that swept the economy. As I have mentioned in many previous articles, there has not been a single month over the past year in

US CPI YOY

Trading Economics

Monthly Consumer Credit Growth

Zero Hedge

PFL Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

Effective Fedfunds 1-Yr.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

PFL 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

PFL Bond Credit Quality

CEF Connect

PFL Assets by Country

PIMCO

PFL Dividend History

CEF Connect

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.53K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.