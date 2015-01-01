The Future Might Be Scary For Adobe

Mar. 16, 2023 5:30 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)3 Comments
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Marketplace

Summary

  • Adobe Inc. has built a nice, recurring, high-margin business.
  • Adobe's business seems safe from typical competitors providing the same service.
  • But there's a paradigm shift, which could make Adobe's business be a lot less necessary than before.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Idea Generator get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

AI, Machine learning, robot hand ai artificial intelligence assistance human touching on big data network connection background, Science artificial intelligence technology, innovation and futuristic.

David Gyung

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has created an amazing business, in a very specific niche for graphic designers, photographers, UX/UI designers, video editors, etc. And to make it better, Adobe then managed to turn all of these customers, which previously bought a software package from Adobe and

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis.

Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 74% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

This article was written by

Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
23.83K Followers
Author of Idea Generator
Our goal is to beat the S&P500 and to provide consistent positive returns.

Portuguese independent trader and analyst. I have worked for both sell side (brokerage) and buy side (fund management) institutions. I've been investing professionally for around 30 years.

I have a Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha called Idea Generator that's focused on deep value, real-time actionable ideas based on valuation and catalysts. The Idea Generator portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 74% since inception (2015).

I can be reached at paulo.santosATthinkfn.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.