Summary

  • Synchrony Financial earnings will be lower in 2023 as loan charge-offs return to historical levels.
  • Deposits, mostly from retail customers, make up 80% of the asset base. They are nearly completely FDIC-insured and earn a high interest rate.
  • The preferred shares are a small part of the capitalization and dividends look covered even in a more stressed scenario than company guidance.
  • The preferred shares have gotten more beat up than the common shares, which makes no sense for a higher tranche in the capital structure.
  • At a yield of nearly 10%, the preferreds are a Strong Buy.

Synchrony Office Building, Charlotte

J. Michael Jones

Priced For Bank Run Despite Sticky Deposits

Synchrony Financial (SYF) (NYSE:SYF.PA) has been beaten up in the current bank panic with common shares down 20.8% in the past month, worse than the Financial Select Sector SPDR (

Synchrony common and preferred stock chart

Seeking Alpha

Synchrony charge-offs and RSA

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony 2023 Guidance

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony 2023 Earnings Model

Author Spreadsheet

Synchrony stressed earnings model

Author Spreadsheet

BB- preferred list

Charles Schwab

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYF.PA, SYF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long SYNCHRONY FINL 3.95% NOTES DUE 12/01/27 (CUSIP: 87165BAM5), Synchrony 14-month CD, and Synchrony High Yield Savings account.

Comments (2)

