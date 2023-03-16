Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PRBZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.35K Followers

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PRBZF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 16, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

George Paleologou - President and CEO

Will Kalutycz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Martin Landry - Stifel GMP

Stephen MacLeod - BMO

John Zamparo - CIBC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to George Paleologou, CEO and President of Premium Brands. Please go ahead.

George Paleologou

Thank you, Ena. Welcome everyone to our 2022 fiscal year and fourth quarter conference call. With me here today is our CFO, Will Kalutycz.

Our presentation today will follow the deck that was posted on our website this morning. Will is going to help us unpack the numbers for the fourth quarter and the year shortly followed by more in-depth discussion over new five-year plan.

We are now on slide 4, which outlines certain key highlights for the quarter and the year. Some of the headlines of the quarter are as follows. Results for the quarter were on plan, despite the various well publicized headwinds, including inflation, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. On a more positive note, we continued to see evidence that life and the world are normalizing after three years of unusual volatility and economic and industry dislocations.

We're delighted to share our new five-year plan and related targets, which call for us to reach $10 billion in sales and $1 billion of EBITDA by the end of 2027. We will have more discussion on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.