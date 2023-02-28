ON24 Cuts More Staff Amid Attempt To Cut Losses

Summary

  • ON24, Inc. reported Q4 2022 financial results on February 28, 2023.
  • The firm provides a range of digital engagement tools for businesses.
  • ON24 has produced declining revenue and has cut headcount to reduce operating losses.
  • Until we see revenue growth restarted and progress toward operating breakeven, I'm on Hold for ON24, Inc.
Engagement - marketing concept

hafakot/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On ON24

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 28, 2023, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The company provides a range of online video-enabled software solutions for events

Total Revenue

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating Income

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Enterprise Value / Next 12 Months Revenue Multiple Index

Enterprise Value / Next 12 Months Revenue Multiple Index (Meritech Capital)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.

Comments

