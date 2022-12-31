BioCryst's Commercialization Of Orladeyo: Risks Materializing, A Shorting Opportunity

Mar. 16, 2023 5:50 PM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)TAK
Summary

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company that focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. Its main product, Orladeyo, is an oral medication approved by the FDA to treat hereditary angioedema.
  • BioCryst's full-year 2022 revenue for Orladeyo was strong, but missed its raised guidance of $255-$265 million from August. Shares fell 17% despite reaffirming 2023 revenue guidance of at least $320 million.
  • BioCryst's shares dropped in part due to a delay in its clinical program and investors' concerns about the company's increasing R&D spending and widening net losses.
  • Moreover, it seems that Takeda's Takhzyro is outperforming Orladeyo, its main rival, in the market for hereditary angioedema.
  • Given management's reaffirmation of less than 30% year-over-year growth for Orladeyo, coupled with increasing costs, expanding net losses, and stiff competition from Takhzyro, BioCryst appears to be a strong candidate for short-selling for the rest of the year.

Businesswoman hand placing or pulling wooden block on the tower. Business planning, Risk Management, Solution and strategy Concepts

Panuwat Dangsungnoen

Introduction

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is a biotech company that specializes in developing treatments for rare and debilitating illnesses. Its flagship product, Orladeyo, is an oral medication designed to treat hereditary angioedema [HAE], a rare genetic disorder that

BioCryst's pipeline

BioCryst's pipeline (BioCryst Pharmaceuticals)

Chart
Data by YCharts

In my capacity as a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I possess a keen interest in biotechnology and am dedicated to conducting thorough research and producing comprehensive written works on the subject matter. Through my extensive firsthand involvement with patients and my analytical abilities, I strive to offer distinctive and valuable viewpoints on the topic. My primary area of interest lies in the evaluation of late-stage/approved drugs, including the identification of optimal treatment options and the strategic placement of new medications. Furthermore, I endeavor to raise awareness of the potential hazards associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

