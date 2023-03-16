Enel SpA (ENLAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 16, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Monica Girardi - Head of Group Investor Relations

Francesco Starace - Chief Executive Officer

Alberto de Paoli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to Enel Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Head of IR, Monica Girardi. Please go ahead.

Monica Girardi

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and I apologize for the late start. Welcome to our full year 2022 results presentation, which will be hosted by our CEO, Francesco Starace; and our CFO, Alberto de Paoli. In the presentation Alberto will wrap up on 2022 numbers. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session. We ask those connected to the webcast to send questions only via email at investor.relations@enel.com.

Before we start, let me remind you that, media is listening to both the presentation and the Q&A session. Thank you. And now let me hand over to Francesco.

Francesco Starace

Thank you, Monica. Good evening, everybody. Let's start with the highlights of the period.

We had a very challenging market context, but in this context, our business model proved very resilient and testified, once again the importance of being an integrated player. Our economic and financial performance was supported by a sound operating delivery that did not stop on the strategic aims in spite of the disruptive events that materialized in the past three years. All that, coupled with managerial actions that were promptly put in place allowed us to hit the guidance set out at our Capital Market Days in November.

Our strategic repositioning program progressed better than planned

