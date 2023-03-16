Sasol Limited: A Potential Value Trap

Summary

  • Be careful of Sasol Limited's price-to-book discount and 6.28% dividend yield.
  • The company's asset base recently suffered from significant impairments, and its dividend payout ratio likely exceeds its sustainable amount.
  • A structural break in the economy has caused oil, chemicals, coal, and gas prices to capitulate. Moreover, various indicators point toward heightened tail risk.
  • Infrastructure issues persist in South Africa, lending the argument that Sasol might suffer from lagged mining production and deflated fuel demand.
  • We are not bearish on Sasol's stock. Instead, we authored this article as a cautionary statement to value-seeking market participants.
Sasol Head Quarters in Sandton, Johannesburg at night, designed by Paragon Architects

vlbentley

I never enjoy writing bearish reports on high-quality companies for a few reasons. The first is that they possess a hint of unfairness to the firm's management team, and second, it is not easy to explain to investors that a company's recent

VBN

Revenue by Business (Sasol)

vbn

Financial Times; Refinitiv

VBN

South Africa Consumer Confidence (Trading Economics; BER)

VBN

U.S. Inflation Numbers for February (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

