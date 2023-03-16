Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 5:48 PM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.35K Followers

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Krempa - Chief Business Officer

Sean Brynjelsen - CEO

James Gruber - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Kennedy - Marathon Micro Partners

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Eton Pharmaceuticals' Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following the formal remarks, we will open the call out for your question. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

At this time, I would like to turn it over to David Krempa, Chief Business Officer at Eton Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.

David Krempa

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Eton's fourth quarter 2022 conference call. This afternoon, we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss on today's call. The release is available on our website, etonpharma.com.

Joining me on our call today, we have Sean Brynjelsen, our CEO; and James Gruber, our CFO. In addition to taking live questions on today's call, we will be answering questions that are e-mailed to us. Investors can send their questions to investorrelations@etonpharma.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Please see the forward-looking statements disclaimer in our earnings release and the risk factors in the company's filings with the SEC.

Now, I will turn the call over to our CEO, Sean Brynjelsen.

Sean Brynjelsen

Thank you, David. Thank you, everyone, for attending today's call. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Eton's fourth quarter results.

I

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.