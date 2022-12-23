Why I Bought More Hudson Technologies During The Sell-Off

Mar. 16, 2023 7:01 PM ETHudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)5 Comments
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • Hudson operates in a regulated industry where the government has ruled a quick HFCs phase out.
  • Hudson plays a key role in the supply chain of reclaimed refrigerants.
  • With virgin refrigerant supply being reduced by 40% by 2024, Hudson will see increasing demand for its reclaimed refrigerants.
  • In this article, I will go over my bull-case on Hudson and explain why I just bought some shares.

Aria condizionata (HVAC) sul tetto di un edificio industriale con cielo blu e nuvole.

bancha singchai/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was one of the great 2022 winners. High commodity prices coupled with strong legislative tailwinds allowed the company to achieve record profits, causing the stock to soar as high as $12 a

Hudson key spot in the supply chain

HDSN Investor Presentation

Hudson technologies stock, HDSN stock

U.S. EPA

Hudson Technologies - Energy efficiency and climate concerns drive refrigerant evolution

HDSN Investor Presentation

2021 Refrigerant Reclamation Chart

epa.gov

Table 1 - Total Estimated Reclaimed HFC Refrigerants

epa.gov

HDSN stock

HDSN Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.83K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HDSN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.