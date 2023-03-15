K+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 6:04 PM ETK+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY), KPLUF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.35K Followers

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCQX:KPLUY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 15, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julia Bock - Investor Relations

Burkhard Lohr - Chief Executive Officer

Christian Meyer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Markus Mayer - Baader-Helvea

Oliver Schwarz - Warburg Research

Michael Schaefer - ODDO

Julia Bock

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst conference on full year 2022. We hope you had a chance to review our posted slides as well as the documents available on our website.

Some technical notes. Please refer to our disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation. Then a note on data privacy. The Team session will be recorded, webcasted and be available as replay on our home page afterwards. People asking a question from the room or in the Team session have to be aware that by speaking from the room or turning on their camera and microphone in Teams, they give content to saving and replaying video and audio sequences.

Now I'd like to turn over to Dr. Lohr for the opening remarks.

Burkhard Lohr

Thank you, Julia. Welcome to our full year 2022 analyst conference. I would like to welcome my new colleague on the Board of Executive Directors, Dr. Christian Meyer. Today is his first day as CFO of at K+S. And Mr. Meyer already knows our company very well from a different perspective, and he will introduce himself briefly after my opening remarks. We are both very much looking forward to working together.

But first of all, take a look at our new image film. Don't worry, it's only 1 minute, but it's well worth watching and please start the film.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Burkhard Lohr

I saw that film quite often, but I still like it very much.

And we succeeded in closing 2022, as guided

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.