WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 6:06 PM ETWiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.35K Followers

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Barnard - LHA Investor Relations

Brett Moyer - Chairman, President & CEO

George Oliva - CFO & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Jack Aarde - Maxim Group

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital Markets

James McIlree - Dawson James Securities

Operator

Welcome to the WiSA Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Barnard

Great. Thanks, Anthony. With us today on the call are Brett Moyer, CEO and President; and CFO, George Oliva. Before turning to Brett, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting WiSA's business, including current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our inability to predict or measure supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other drivers.

Our ability to predict the timing of design wins, entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins, rate of growth, the ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products, and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity, consumer demand conditions affecting consumers' end markets, and the ability to hire, retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition, including price competition, technical -- regulatory and legal developments, developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.