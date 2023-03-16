Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 6:37 PM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.35K Followers

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Benson - Head of Investor Relations

Dwight Egan - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Benson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Benson

Thank you. I'm Andrew Benson, and joining me this afternoon are members of the Co-Diagnostics management team, including Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Brown, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin the call with management's prepared remarks and then open up the call to questions from our analysts.

Before we begin, we would like to inform the listeners that certain statements made by Co-Diagnostics during the course of this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Any statement about company expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions of future events or performance are forward-looking statements. For example, statements concerning 2023 financial and operational guidance, the development, regulatory clearance, commercialization and features of new products, plans and objectives of management and market trends are all forward-looking statements.

This includes statements concerning the company's forthcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform, which is subject to FDA review and is not yet available for sale. This company begins -- the company believes these statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, these statements are not guarantees of performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.