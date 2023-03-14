Luna Innovations: Showing Signs Of Losing Momentum

Mar. 16, 2023 9:00 PM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.16K Followers

Summary

  • LUNA misses on both the top and bottom lines in the last quarter.
  • It's uncertain how the divestiture of Luna Labs, acquisition of Lios Sensing, and integration of OptaSense will play out in the year ahead.
  • With the many changes and slowing momentum, it appears to me the company is struggling to fit the pieces together in the near term.
  • Any delay in executing on its strategy and the company has the potential to significantly underperform in 2023.

Fiber Glass Algorithm

style-photography

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) took a big hit in after hour trading on March 14, 2023, as its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022 was uninspiring, showing signs of momentum slowing down in the reporting period, and guiding for

LUNA Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.16K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.