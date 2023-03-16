FedEx Corporation (FDX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 8:14 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)
FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call March 16, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mickey Foster - VP, IR

Raj Subramaniam - President and CEO

Mike Lenz - EVP and CFO

Brie Carere - EVP and Chief Customer Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Allison Poliniak-Cusic - Wells Fargo

Ariel Rosa - Credit Suisse

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Scott Group - Wolfe

Brian Ossenbeck - JP Morgan

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Bruce Chan - Stifel

David Vernon - Bernstein

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the FedEx Corporation Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. Currently all callers have being placed in a listen-only mode. And following management’s prepared remarks the call will be opened up for your questions. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Mickey Foster, Vice President of Investor Relations at FedEx. Thank you. Sir, you may begin.

Mickey Foster

Good afternoon, and welcome to FedEx Corporation’s third quarter earnings conference call. The third quarter earnings release, Form 10-Q and stat book are on our website at fedex.com. This call and the accompanying slides are being streamed from our website, where the replay and slides will be available for about one year.

Joining us on the call today are members of the media. During our question-and-answer session, callers will be limited to one question in order to allow us to accommodate all those who would like to participate.

I want to remind all

