Bulls Back Below 20%

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.37K Followers

Summary

  • The fallout from bank failures over the past week has put a major dent in investor sentiment.
  • The drop in bullishness was met with a corresponding jump in bearish sentiment.
  • The average sentiment indicator is reading extremely bearish.

Golden bull and bear as symbols of stock market on a smartphone with stock market data application on he screen.

Bet_Noire

The fallout from bank failures over the past week has put a major dent in investor sentiment. Since the week of February 23rd, optimism has been muted with less than a quarter of respondents to the weekly AAII

AAII bullish sentiment

AAII bearish sentiment

AAII bull-bear spread

sentiment composite - quick reversal

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.37K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.