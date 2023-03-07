Brookfield Infrastructure: A Resolute 4.8% Yield In These Trying Times

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.61K Followers

Summary

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is paying out a 4.8% yield from a portfolio of highly cash-generative essential infrastructure assets.
  • Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter FFO covered its dividend payout by 64% with BIP targeting dividend growth of 5% to 9% in perpetuity.
  • The Series A preferreds offer a 7.55% yield on cost and are trading at a 32% discount to par.
Electricity network at transformer station in sunrise

xuanhuongho/iStock via Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3825 per share, a 6% increase from its prior payout and for a 4.8% yield. This yield is a buy against what has been the heavy disruption of the equity

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.61K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.