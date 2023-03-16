Geron Corporation (GERN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 8:53 PM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.36K Followers

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aron Feingold - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

John Scarlett - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Olivia Bloom - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Faye Feller - Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Anil Kapur - Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kalpit Patel - B. Riley

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Joel Beatty - Baird

Gil Blum - Needham

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Aron Feingold, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. You may begin your conference.

Aron Feingold

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Geron Corporation fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings conference call. I am Aron Feingold, Geron’s Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. I am joined today by the following members of Geron’s management team, Dr. John Scarlett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Olivia Bloom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Faye Feller, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Anil Kapur, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that during the course of this presentation and question-and-answer session, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, plans, expectations and other projections, including those relating to the therapeutic potential and potential regulatory approval of imetelstat, anticipated clinical and commercial events and related timelines, the sufficiency of Geron’s financial resources and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual events or results could differ materially. Therefore, I refer you to the discussion under the heading Risk Factors in Geron’s annual

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.