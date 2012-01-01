M/I Homes: Limited Incentive To Get On Board At This Juncture

Mar. 16, 2023 10:01 PM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • MHO has delivered solid alpha over the last 3 years.
  • We touch upon a few unfavorable conditions that may dampen alpha-generation.
  • The stock looks pricey and does not look like an attractive mean-reversion option in the home building space.
Happy mother pushing daughter on swing in front yard at home

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

M/I Homes (MHO) is a home-builder that specializes in the single-family housing segment in the US. The company has a presence across 17 markets, and in 5 of those markets, it is a top-5 builder. MHO also runs an ancillary financial services

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.17K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.