TILT Holdings Inc. (TLLTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 9:12 PM ETTILT Holdings Inc. (TLLTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.36K Followers

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:TLLTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lynn Ricci - Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Gary Santo - Chief Executive Officer

Dana Arvidson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Bobby Burleson - Canaccord

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to TILT Holdings’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast. Today’s call is being recorded for replay purposes. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website approximately 2 hours after the completion of the webcast and will be archived for 30 days.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, TILT’s Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Lynn Ricci. Please go ahead.

Lynn Ricci

Thank you, Sherri. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today we issued our fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings press release. The press release along with our report on Form 10-K is available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.tiltholdings.com.

Please note that during today’s webcast remarks made regarding future expectations, plans and prospects of the company constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, which we disclose in more detail and amendment number two to the Form 10 Registration Statement filed by TILT with the SEC and on SEDAR.

We remind you that any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may update such forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.