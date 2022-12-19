EWQ: An Unattractive Risk/Reward

Mar. 16, 2023 10:36 PM ETiShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.88K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI France ETF has compounded at a steady pace over the years.
  • But the cyclical names in the portfolio could come under pressure from a hawkish ECB.
  • Also concerning are the political and fiscal risks from the pension situation.
  • With the underlying valuation still pricey as well, there are probably better regions to allocate capital.
Paris, Eiffel Tower.

SCStock/iStock via Getty Images

With France's headline CPI inflation accelerating to another >6% YoY monthly print, the key theme this year remains inflation. The latest round of price increases was perhaps unsurprising given the one-two punch of raised electricity and gas price caps, as well as higher minimum wages

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.88K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.