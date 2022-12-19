SCStock/iStock via Getty Images

With France's headline CPI inflation accelerating to another >6% YoY monthly print, the key theme this year remains inflation. The latest round of price increases was perhaps unsurprising given the one-two punch of raised electricity and gas price caps, as well as higher minimum wages to start the year. But the concern is the 'stickiness' of the inflation numbers amid rising overall wages and continued delays in energy substitution (i.e., nuclear production ramp-ups) despite the phase-out of subsidies. External pressures are worth noting as well, in particular, the post-reopening momentum out of China. All signs point to a more hawkish ECB hiking cycle, which will weigh on already pricey French equity valuations. For context, the iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) trades at ~16x P/E despite its outsized exposure to cyclical industrial names (the fund's largest sector allocation) with limited earnings growth potential. In the meantime, the pension reform efforts add a tail risk to the French equity story as well – in the near term, Macron's lack of a parliamentary majority raises political risks, particularly if he opts to go down the article 49.3 route (i.e., a measure to pass legislation without parliamentary consent).

Fund Overview – A Low-Cost Vehicle for French Large-Cap Exposure

The US-listed iShares MSCI France ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the MSCI France Index, comprising the large and mid-cap segments of the French equity market or ~85% of the free float-adjusted market cap. The ETF held ~$1bn of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.5% expense ratio, making it a relatively cost-effective option for US investors looking to access French equities. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

Leading the fund's sector allocation is the industrials sector, which has a 22.0% weightage. The portfolio also retains outsized exposures to leading French consumer names at 21.2% for consumer discretionary and 10.6% for staples. Other major sector allocations include healthcare at 10.1% and financials at 9.5%. On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for a fairly concentrated 73.5% of the total portfolio, with consumer (discretionary and staples) contributing 31.9%.

The portfolio is spread out across 63 holdings, with the largest single-stock exposure being global luxury goods leader LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) at 12.8%, followed by French energy and petroleum giant TotalEnergies SE (TTE) at 8.1%. EWQ also holds pharmaceutical and healthcare giant Sanofi (SNY) at 5.9% and French personal care company L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY) at 5.3%. The largest industrial allocation is to French energy management and automation company Schneider Electric SE (OTCPK:SBGSF) at 4.8%, along with aerospace corporation Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). With the top five holdings accounting for ~37% of the overall portfolio, EWQ is one of the more top-heavy European ETFs.

On a YTD basis, the ETF has risen by 4.7% and has compounded at a steady 6.3% rate in market price and NAV terms since its inception in 1996. This comes despite a period of underperformance in recent years, with the one, three, and five-year returns at -12.2%, 3.4%, and 3.9%, respectively. The calendar year returns highlight the volatility associated with the ETF's returns, as the +21.1% gain in 2021 was followed by a -12.2% decline in 2022. Similarly, EWQ had a volatile pre-COVID performance in 2018 at -12.7% and +25.8% in the following year, highlighting the cyclicality of the underlying portfolio. Distribution has been fairly cyclical as well, with the ~3% trailing twelve-month yield down to a 1.7% 30-day yield following a challenging 2022. So despite the cash-generative EWQ portfolio, there are probably better alternatives for investors who prioritize a steady income source.

Ongoing Pension Reform Addresses Structural Issues but Adds Near-Term Political Risk

Funding the French pay-as-you-go public pension system has been an issue for a while now. And with life expectancy on the rise, the publicly funded pension system is on a path to driving structurally wider deficits. The government's decision to raise the retirement age could alleviate the funding pressures for now; perhaps more importantly, though, it will have a positive effect on the labor supply. With inflation proving to be more sticky than expected, creating slack in the labor market is crucial in the near term. Over the long run, passing this reform also represents a first step toward addressing the demographic headwind posed by a declining working-age population, so progress here will be worth monitoring.

Understandably, an increased retirement age is facing major pushback from the public and opposition parties. Without a parliamentary majority, President Macron will have to navigate a tricky path to gaining the opposition's backing. In the likely event he fails to obtain the required majority, article 49.3, which allows for legislation to be passed without the consent of parliament, may be an option. The catch, however, is that this option leaves the government vulnerable to a confidence vote at a time when the Macron administration is suffering low approval ratings. Hence, the catch-22 – push for reforms despite the political risks or maintain the status quo and see the deficit widen further.

Stickier Inflation Print Supports Hawkish Monetary Policy Bias

France has seen underlying consumer inflation accelerate in 2023. A key contributor has been the wind-down of fiscal support, with the price cap on gas and electricity raised by ~15% in January and February. Adding to the inflationary impulse is a further ~2% minimum wage increase (indexed to French consumer prices) in January. As a result, the first two months have seen CPI inflation running at >6% YoY (the February print accelerating vs. the January print).

The concern for the European Central Bank (ECB) is that a sustained rise in prices in France, along with its European peers, could result in the underlying inflationary pressures becoming 'sticky.' While the banking failures in the US have tightened liquidity conditions globally, the recent inflation prints could still force the ECB to raise rates further at the March meeting and throughout the year. Even if the ECB opts for a <50bps hike in reaction to a slower Fed, it's hard to see its monetary tightening efforts meaningfully slowing anytime soon, given the rising wage pressures throughout the region, as well as the momentum from the China reopening. EWQ's industrials and consumer discretionary-focused portfolio mean it will move with the cycle, so higher for longer rates could pave the way for a year of relative underperformance.

An Unattractive Risk/Reward

While EWQ has compounded at a steady mid-single-digits % pace since inception, the fund's cyclical exposure could see it come under pressure in the near term amid accelerating inflationary pressures. With French headline CPI already running at >6% YoY following a raised energy price cap and minimum wage, inflation could prove stickier than expected. And with the energy substitution plans suffering blows from the continued nuclear production delays, all signs point to further upward pressure on French price levels, along with the broader Euro area. Alongside the added impulse from China reopening this year, expect a more hawkish bias from the ECB, which will weigh on equity valuations (EWQ currently trades in the high-teens P/E). In the interim, the key tail risk to monitor will be the ongoing pension reform efforts and resulting political instability, particularly if article 49.3 is invoked.