Comstock Inc. (LODE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 9:48 PM ETComstock Inc. (LODE)
Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Zach Spencer - Director-External Relations, Treasurer & Secretary

Corrado De Gasperis - Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Zach Spencer

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Comstock's 2022 Year-End Business Results Webcast. Here is Comstock's Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Corrado De Gasperis.

Corrado De Gasperis

Thanks, Zach. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Comstock's 2022 full year report. I'll provide a business update, including the information from today's press release and our recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

I appreciate the e-mails and the increase for many of you, and in response, we're being much more specific today about the nature and extent of our results and our 2023 outlook, in this afternoon's release, in our Annual Report and on our Form 10-K and on this call.

We also made a real effort to define clearly and precisely how we define Technological Readiness Levels or in our terminology, TRLs, so you can better understand and measure us because, frankly, this is how our partners, our customers and even the government evaluates us.

TRLs are measured on a scale from one to nine and with TRL6 representing a critical milestone for anyone serious about commercialization, and we're solidly on that now. 2021 and 2022 were about integration and technology development and its readiness. 2023 is all about commercialization.

By certain relative measures, we've been fast but not relative to the expectations that we have set and we're correcting that by setting very specific and clear objectives. We will be transparent and accountable with these smart objectives with Fuels and GenMat already leading the way.

If you don't have a copy of today's press release, you'll find a copy on our website at

