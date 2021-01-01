Still Avoiding Innoviva

Mar. 16, 2023 11:28 PM ETInnoviva, Inc. (INVA)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.48K Followers

Summary

  • The latest financial results have been lackluster to put it mildly. Revenue and net income are down significantly.
  • In spite of this, the shares are more expensive now than they were when I last reviewed the name.
  • Everything in investing is relative, and in a world where you can earn 4.25% risk free, why would you buy this?
Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

It’s been about 3 months since I recommended avoiding Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), and in that time, the shares are down about 13% against a loss of about .4% for the S&P 500. A stock that’s 13% cheaper is, definitionally, a less risky investment than the same

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.48K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.