Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 10:48 PM ETKarat Packaging Inc. (KRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.36K Followers

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alan Yu - Chief Executive Officer

Jian Guo - Chief Financial Officer

Roger Pondel - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Paul Dircks - William Blair

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day! And welcome to the Karat Packaging Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Roger Pondel, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Roger Pondel

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Karat Packaging's 2022 fourth quarter earnings call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Karat Packaging's Investor Relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the company's Chief Executive Officer, Alan Yu and its Chief Financial Officer, Jian Guo.

Before I turn the call over to Alan, I want to remind our listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the company's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s most recent Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, along with other company filings made with the SEC from time-to-time.

Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and Karat Packaging undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Please also note

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.