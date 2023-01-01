How dangerous is the creative destruction threatening banks? THEGIFT777

The title of course is a reference to whether the Fed is able to do two things at once. In this modern day with computers that are so functional, it seems a bit of a silly question. But the question isn't really about technical capability, but about whether the Fed is able to continue tightening and at the same time it deals with a banking problem without giving the appearance of regulatory nonchalance?

Many would conclude if the Fed went on its merry way to keep on raising interest rates or to accelerate the pace to 50 basis points, it would be communicating that it didn't care about the banking crisis or that it was marginalizing it and did not think it was important. One of the ways the Fed signals that the situation is important and significant is by stopping its policy tightening. That sends a special communication to the market that the Fed is ‘on the job.’

Huge shift in the yield curve (Haver Analytics, Bloomberg, FAO Economics )

It's possible to argue that the Fed would be better off continuing to tighten because that would send the message that the Fed doesn't see this as a significant threat to the economy and that it is going to do various other things to attend to the problem, but it's not going to alter its policy path. However, markets don’t seem to think that way and it's more likely that if the Fed were to ‘down-play’ the banking crisis by continuing to raise rates this would not be viewed well by markets.

I expect the Fed to put its rate hiking on hold. It will stop its 25 basis point rate hikes and certainly will not step up to 50 basis points which it previously might have done given that the economy just got done creating 800,000 jobs in a two-month span. If the Fed goes ahead with a 25bp hike at is upcoming meeting I would expect it to transition to ‘hold’ immediately.

Financial conditions index - In all likelihood, the Fed is going to point to its financial conditions index which is suddenly looking a lot tighter than it had been looking. But then the treasure rally moves it in the opposite direction. The Fed will probably use this as an excuse <reason> to slow or stop its rate hikes arguing that financial conditions have tightened up making it less necessary for the Fed to raise rates further or at a faster pace.

The real question that no one seems to be able to answer is what is the risk out there? As I speak to people I run into several different points of view on what's happening so let me share these.

What happened – Bad Trading

One idea is that the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates more aggressively than expected and that ‘for some reason’ investors were not quick to act when the Fed started raising rates - even when it expedited its rate hikes. This is not particularly surprising because there are a lot of investors who, when suddenly caught out on a trade in a bad way, show reluctance to take their losses. It’s a dangerous strategy to think that the markets will come back and provide another chance to sell at a better price. If that doesn't happen, which was the case in this cycle, then the hole that the investor is in, keeps getting deeper and deeper. To some this is just a case of bad judgment and bad trading on the part of the investor and the assessment is that they got what's coming to them.

What happened – Bad Policy

However, I prefer a different interpretation, a second interpretation that views the Fed as complicit in what has happened. The Fed (eventually) raised rates relatively rapidly particularly its clustering of 75 basis point rate hikes. But it delayed in doing this; it delayed greatly and even as it hiked rates aggressively it has complained through a process constantly referring to trying to avoid putting the economy through ‘undue stress’ and opining on a soft landing. In my view this means that even as the Fed was acting fairly aggressively it was going out of its way to communicate that it didn't really plan to keep this up. In fact, when the Fed got the federal funds rate up close to the inflation rate it immediately stopped with its 75 basis point rate hikes and suddenly downshifted to 25 - not even 50 - basis points.

Powell’s mid-year testimony

In Mr. Powell's testimony this past week he was pressed about Fed policy and accused of pursuing a recession strategy. Instead of taking the moment to explain more clearly how monetary policy works, Mr. Powell protested that the Fed was not seeking a recession and instead contended that a soft landing was still possible. Doesn’t this encourage markets to think that the Fed plans to temper its aggressive policy?

Interplay - This is the kind of demeanor from the Fed that I think has encouraged investors to think that if they had a bad position in the market the Fed was going to make high interest rates as short a stay as possible- bail them out. If we look at how market rates have reacted, long-term interest rates are well below the current inflation rate and, in fact, the 10-year note yield had barely gotten up to the level of the five year average expectation for inflation in the University of Michigan survey. Markets have not been blown away by the Fed’s aggressiveness! Although the yield curve has been inverted and has been inverted significantly, this signal does not seem to have impressed very many modern traders in markets. I find that old timers who have been around have been more curious and respectful of this relationship and afraid of what it meant for the economy.

The cyclical facts - Just a week and a half ago a University of Chicago Business School conference in New York saw a paper presented that was coauthored by Frederic Mishkin, a former Federal Reserve Governor. That paper concluded that the Fed had never stopped a significant inflation and reduced it without having a recession. Mr. Powell had this paper ‘in his pocket’ if he had wanted to wade in on the issue, in front of Congress; but he didn't do that.

Do you believe in magic? - What I have observed from the Fed - and what I have been critical of - is the Fed’s continuing to try to do as little as possible to raise rates and to continue to assume that inflation will fall as far as possible and as quickly as possible under any scenario where it makes a projection. The Fed’s so-called dots that memorialize members projections for the Fed funds rates have persistently lagged reality. The Fed has been unwilling to project much higher interest rates as a solution to inflation. Even though the Fed formally recanted its view that inflation would be transitory, the Fed’s ‘dots’ actually memorialize that by having inflation coming down relatively fast without monetary policy having to take aggressive steps to make it happen. I have referred to this as the magic fed funds rate. In retrospect some might begin to call it the immaculate misconception, since it is unlikely to happen.

The economy is disrupted - Whether the Fed is going to have to raise rates further to reduce inflation is now a harder call because we do have some damage being done to the economy by perceptions that there's a banking crisis and that there may be more problems lurking out there than what we know (for now). As lending and confidence pull back, growth will diminish. And, I am concerned, that there may be other examples of this problem at SVB because Federal Reserve communication has been badly executed and has been executed in a way to encourage poor trading of behavior.

The role of credibility and disconnection - Even though the Federal Reserve has been talking about moving interest rates up and holding him there for a relatively long time the markets have been of the opinion that the Fed is going to reverse itself relatively quickly. This view in fact has been memorialized in futures markets. Even though, at one point, there were no Federal Reserve officials looking for the Fed to reduce interest rates in 2023 the markets were expecting it. Markets have taken Fed guidance and bent it.

Chain, chain, chain… By this time anybody active in markets has seen a financial crisis, because we had one just about 15 years ago. One reason we're having a repeat is because policy focused on large banks and did not focus on small banks and regional banks for what might be termed political and administrative reasons. Smaller banks were never forced to put on the same kind of capital as larger banks; they have been more at risk prompting some to say this meant that they were going to have to be more vigilant to new risks in the economy. And my question is how do you expect a smaller bank with fewer resources to be able to attract the same talent as the larger banks to become better at assessing novel risks in markets? Does that make any sense? And so, it's not surprising that this banking crisis has begun where the links are weakest. No chain is stronger than its weakest link. Chain, chain, chain…chain of… and so on.

Special facilities - The Fed can see the kinds of risks that are beginning to come home to roost and it's true that if the Fed were to reduce interest rates it could probably relieve some of that internal stress that it doesn't specifically observe. However, I continue to argue that the worst mistake the Fed could make at this time would be to not get control of inflation after what it's already done. That should make the Fed somewhat muted in its willingness to take steps to alleviate financial stress using traditional monetary policy. And that in turn focuses the Fed more on solving the problem with special action and special facilities that it has already started to introduce.

As we saw in the Great Recession, once the Fed starts to introduce some of these special facilities they don't necessarily get used. Some of them calm markets just because they're there and they don't have to be used to have an impact. Others tend not to be used because bankers are afraid that if they use them, it will be a red flag that their institution is in trouble. That problem could be solved by the Federal Reserve encouraging large money center banks to use these facilities so that there are a mix of institutions on the street using them. The markets would not be able to identify the troubled borrowers who need help from the casual investors who are simply milling around and doing the Feds a service.

Good news, there is good news! The good news is that there are no large US banks experiencing any pressure or rumors about them having any sorts of problems, that's a testament to the state of regulation, the rules and the enforcement by the authorities of those rules at these large banks. It's a vote of confidence that what has been done is on the right path although that path may not have wound around to enough doorsteps. There is a question whether this kind of heavy-handed capital-intensive regulation can be afforded by smaller banks or not.

The nature of the regulatory dilemma - It might be possible to promote different rules to protect deposits and businesses that are using banking services. The problem now is that there's a large amount of bank exposure that isn't specifically due to people who have sought to invest in banks or to acquire this exposure. Many are businesses, simply doing business that requires banking services. Of course, bank equity holders are at risk. Bondholders are at risk and they stand behind equity holders if there's a loss. Insured deposits are protected but that is limited to $250,000. Firms doing business with the bank that have their payroll monies or other business funds in their current accounts to settle transactions are at risk to the banking sector problems. Why? That seems to be an unnecessary instability built into the system. There are some depositors who seek out banks that are in less than pristine condition to earn larger interest rates on certificate of deposit or time deposits; they're in a special class and should be at risk if things go wrong. But firms engaging business services from banks should not be in that position.

The systemic risk gambit- In this round a special systemic risk determination has allowed the FDIC to make payouts to all depositors. This escape-hatch avoids putting those business deposits at risk and may help calm concerns at other banks. But it also begins to look a lot like unlimited total deposit insurance for everyone which is someplace the banking system really doesn't want to go. It’s not clear what message this sends. Is it an emergency one-off move? Would Treasury do it again? Is it a policy or juts a tactic?

…and the fix is not in- Quite apart from solving this particular problem, regulators need to sit down and think again about what they need to do to make the banking sector safe even for small and medium-sized institutions and do it in a way that doesn't create moral hazard. This obviously is not an easy thing to do because it hasn't been accomplished yet.

Fed on hold - For now the Fed is on hold. The markets are wary of risk. The Fed’s financial conditions index is flashing more warning signals. The yield curve that was incredibly inverted has flattened quite a lot. Despite having a Federal Reserve that prides itself on being transparent we have very little idea what it plans to do or how it's going to conduct policy in the period ahead. And that's not surprising because we also have a central bank that hasn't been conducting policy in the past the way it had told us that it would.

A lasting solution removes the politics - The Federal Reserve needs to find its mojo again. An important part of this is going to be for the Fed to find a way to lift itself out of the acrimony and the political morass that it has been stuck in that I believe contributed to it making bad policy. The Fed needs to adopt a new policy framework statement and policy rules that make sense and do not seem to reject all past knowledge.

Where we stand - President Biden has been very good about supporting the Fed and not pressuring it in public. However, the same cannot be said for his party as progressives have gone out of their way to harass the Fed to make policy in a more accommodating way. In the end that's the more dangerous pressure on the Fed, because the Fed was created by an act of Congress so pressure on the Fed from Congress is far more debilitating than bombast from the White House. The Fed was never in much trouble from the bombast of Donald Trump when he was President. However, the progressives that claimed to be supporting the Fed very clearly manipulated the Fed into the kind of policy that they wanted to be run. The Fed was pliable in the face of that pressure. This is where some of the extreme inflation came from, delaying Fed action by demanding that the Fed be less preemptive. It was in addition to the supply shocks and the excessive fiscal policy stimulus. The Fed needs to find its way back home. But first it needs to stuff the financial market risk back into the bottle. We have no idea how big a bottle that will take. For a while we will be living hand-to-mouth with forecasts and analysis.