Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 16, 2023 11:12 PM ETMicrovast Holdings, Inc. (MVST), MVSTW
Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cassidy Fuller - Investor Relations

Yang Wu - Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sascha Kelterborn - Chief Revenue Officer

Craig Webster - Chief Financial Officer

Monica Gould - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Microvast Holdings’ Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our host, Cassidy Fuller, Investor Relations for Microvast. Thank you. You may begin.

Cassidy Fuller

Thank you, operator and thanks to the audience for joining us today. Yang Wu, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO; Sascha Kelterborn, Chief Revenue Officer; and Craig Webster, Chief Financial Officer, will host today’s call.

Ahead of this call, Microvast issued its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.microvast.com. In addition, we have posted a slide presentation to the website to accompany management’s prepared remarks.

As a reminder, please note that management will be making forward-looking statements on this call. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and reflect the company’s view only as of today. They should not be relied upon as representative about views as of any subsequent date. In management undertakes no obligation to revise for publicly released results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect the company’s financial results, please refer to Microvast filings with the SEC, including

