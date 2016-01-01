Cummins: Business Under Transition

Mar. 17, 2023
Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Cummins has been a global leader in the production and servicing of large scale diesel power trains for many years. This has enabled the company to achieve exceptional investment returns.
  • The changing social and political landscape towards zero emissions is placing questions over the long-term future of the diesel business.
  • Cummins has responded by making a series of modest acquisitions in order to gain a position as a supplier / systems integrator in the zero emissions market.
  • Cummins' zero emissions division is currently not profitable and management has admitted that this will remain the case until 2027.
  • After many years of stability in its executive ranks, there is a changing of the guard with a new CEO taking charge of this major transformation within Cummins.

Cummins distribution headquarters. Cummins is a Manufacturer of Engines and Power Generation Equipment.

jetcityimage

Company Description

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) is a global leader in industrial power systems. It designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related component products, including filtration, after-treatment, turbo-charges, fuel systems, control systems, air-handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, electric powertrains, hydrogen

I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

