Hercules Capital: My Last Purchase Got Me A 15.6% Yield

Mar. 17, 2023 12:58 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)3 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.02K Followers

Summary

  • Hercules Capital got clobbered due to its venture capital and Silicon Valley focus.
  • HTGC has no real exposure to Silicon Valley Bank. The liquidity situation is solid.
  • Investors should keep in mind that HTGC covers its dividend with NII.
  • Valuation now reflects a very high margin of safety.

Global business structure of networking. Analysis and data exchange customer connection, HR recruitment and global outsourcing, Customer service, Teamwork, Strategy, Technology and social network

ipopba

Silicon Valley Bank, which was specifically focused on serving venture capital firms based in Silicon Valley, was forced out of business last week following a bank run, and Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) took a significant valuation hit as

Available Liquidity

Available Liquidity (Hercules Capital Inc)

Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value (Hercules Capital Inc)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.02K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.