CCOR: Solid Portfolio Diversifier

Mar. 17, 2023 1:47 AM ETCore Alternative ETF (CCOR)
Summary

  • The CCOR ETF combines high quality large cap stocks with a protective options strategy to minimize drawdowns.
  • The CCOR ETF has delivered 5.0% average annual returns over 5Yrs with a positive performance in 2022.
  • The CCOR ETF may appeal to conservative investors or as a portfolio diversifier due to the uncorrelated nature of its returns.

The Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) is an actively managed ETF that combines high quality stocks with a protective options strategy that minimizes portfolio drawdown.

Although CCOR's historical returns have been modest, it compensates by having less than half of the

CCOR investment strategy

Figure 1 - CCOR investment strategy (CCOR investor presentation)

CCOR portfolio in various environments

Figure 2 - CCOR portfolio in various environments (CCOR investor presentation)

CCOR sector weights

Figure 3 - CCOR sector weights (corealtfunds.com)

SPY sector weights

Figure 4 - SPY sector weights (ssga.com)

CCOR top 10 holdings

Figure 5 - CCOR top 10 holdings (corealtfunds.com)

CCOR historical returns

Figure 6 - CCOR historical returns (morningstar.com)

CCOR annual returns

Figure 7 - CCOR annual returns (morningstar.com)

CCOR risk metrics

Figure 8 - CCOR risk metrics (morningstar.com)

CCOR has superior risk adjusted returns

Figure 9 - CCOR has superior risk adjusted returns (CCOR investor presentation)

Adding CCOR to a 60/40 portfolio

Figure 10 - Adding CCOR to a 60/40 portfolio (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

Addition of CCOR to balanced portfolio reduces volatility

Figure 11 - Addition of CCOR to balanced portfolio reduces overall volatility (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

