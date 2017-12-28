February 2023 Passive Income - Good Times

Summary

  • This month was a fantastic month for dividend raises, adding a solid $101.39 to our forward income.
  • While our dividend income is down, the overall passive income continues to increase.
  • We made 1 purchase this month after their raise announcement.

  • 3 sources of passive Income
  • $321.22 from dividends
  • 1 stock/unit dripped in February
  • Trailing 12-Month Portfolio Return 1.03%

    S&P 500 12 Month Total Return -7.69% for February 2023

    S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month -5.57% March 15 2023

February 2023 Passive Income

In 2011 me and my wife had almost $60,000 in debt and a negative $7,000 Net Worth. Through hard work and financial education we paid all that off. Now we are focusing on increasing our Passive Income Streams to make the money work for us.

