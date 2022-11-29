Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite the booming oil prices of 2022, it was not a good year for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) that faced operational issues, which resulted in severe risks that saw me issuing a covenant alert back in December and as my previous article also warned, their distributions could fall to zero. As fate would soon prove, their unitholders endured a very painful 95% distribution cut, effectively wiping their units off the map for income investors. Following the ensuing sell-off that demolished their unit price, my subsequent other article discussed the three reasons not to jump aboard this ship, metaphorically speaking. Fast forward to the present day and they have just released their results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and thankfully, it now seems the worst might be over.

Coverage Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a brief summary and ratings for the primary criteria assessed. If interested, this Google Document provides information regarding my rating system and importantly, links to my library of equivalent analyses that share a comparable approach to enhance cross-investment comparability.

Author

Detailed Analysis

Author

Despite navigating the severe downturn of 2020 relatively unscathed, sadly they endured weak cash flow performance during the first nine months of 2022, largely due to charter contracts ending in tandem with several vessels being dry docked, as my previously linked articles discussed. This left expectations quite low for their results in the fourth quarter, despite the otherwise high stakes given their subsequently discussed risks. Unfortunately, unitholders were not treated to any surprises with their operating cash flow only finishing the year at $100.9m. Apart from only being a small increase versus its previous result of $80m during the first nine months, it is also down a significant near-40% year-on-year versus their previous result of $166.4m during 2021.

Author

When viewing their operating cash flow on a quarterly basis, it shows a reported result of $21m during the fourth quarter of 2022 that is less than half its previous result of $45.8m during the fourth quarter of 2021. Even if excluding their working capital build, their underlying result of $33.2m is still down circa 22% year-on-year versus its previous equivalent result of $42.7m across these same two periods of time, respectively. Whilst this was anything but ideal, it was not too surprising but thankfully, going forwards into 2023, it seems hope is on the horizon with several new charter contracts signed, as per the commentary from management included below.

“Since we last reported we've been busy. On November 29, 2022, Repsol Sinopec, the charterer of the Carmen Knutsen, confirmed its option to extend the existing time charter of the vessel by one further year.” “And since the end of the fourth quarter, we've signed six new contracts or extensions, including a new 10-month contract with Altera for the Ingrid Knutsen contract extension, so the Tordis Knutsen and the Lena Knutsen and new contracts with our sponsor Knutsen NYK for the Bodil Knutsen, Hilda Knutsen and the Torill Knutsen.” “And then finally, we have agreed commercial terms for a new multiyear time charter contract for each of the Fortaleza Knutsen and Recife Knutsen with Transpetro, to commence directly upon expiration of the existing bareboat charters. We are now awaiting charters management approval, which we anticipate will follow shortly.”

- KNOT Offshore Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call.

They clearly have been busy, which is exactly what the partnership needed and thankfully, it now seems 2023 will not be nearly as bad as was feared when conducting my previous analysis. Most of their fleet now sees work for the year ahead, thereby largely resolving their operational issues and in turn, helping to support their financial performance, at least until 2024.

KNOT Offshore Partners Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

Whilst they have seemingly dodged a proverbial bullet during 2023, if looking only one year ahead, it seems that 2024 is still looking patchy with a number of vessels not presently contracted. At least they still have enough time to sign more contracts and thus right now, I would not worry but at the same time, this will be important to watch for progress when their results are released throughout the year ahead.

Despite being positive, it remains to be seen how profitable these new contracts are versus their old ones and thus, until more quarters elapse during 2023, their financial performance remains a wait-and-see situation. That said, as they have cut their quarterly dividends by 95% to $0.026 per unit, it means their cash inflows should easily outpace their cash outflows going forwards into the year ahead given their cost is only circa $3.5m per annum at their latest outstanding unit count of 34,009,000.

Author

Since conducting the previous analysis, the fourth quarter of 2022 saw their net debt effectively unchanged at $1.009b as they still had to make their final former distribution payment attributable to the third quarter. Going forwards into 2023, this should start changing as soon as the first quarter given the now immaterial cost of their distributions as well as their new charter contracts that should support their cash inflows. Unfortunately, it remains too early to ascertain how quickly they can reduce net debt until a few quarters have elapsed to provide a sense of their future financial performance. That said, I feel it prudent that unitholders brace for a multi-year wait before seeing their distribution restored anywhere near their former levels given their very high leverage.

Author

When it comes to leverage, unsurprisingly it is once again very high following the fourth quarter of 2022, regardless if viewing their accrual or cash-based metrics. As for the former, their net debt-to-EBITDA is 5.82, which is very similar to their previous result of 6.00 following the third quarter and thus once again above the threshold of 5.01 for the very high territory. Meanwhile, the latter sees their net debt-to-operating cash flow once again even higher at 9.99 versus 9.64 across these same two points in time, respectively. Whilst the latter is particularly concerning, at least this should be the worst point and thus as they reduce net debt and hopefully see their financial performance improve during 2023, their leverage should slide lower at a decent pace.

Author

Following the analysis thus far, it was also unsurprising to see their debt serviceability suffer during the fourth quarter of 2022, especially in light of tight monetary policy. As a result, their interest coverage when compared against their EBIT dropped to 1.58 versus its previous result of 1.72 following the third quarter, thereby remaining within the range that I consider dangerous. They also saw their interest coverage when compared against their operating cash flow drop to 2.42 versus 2.97 across these same two points in time, respectively. Whilst the latter remains ever so slightly within the range that I consider sufficient, I prefer to judge on the worse side. Thankfully this should improve alongside their leverage as 2023 progresses and they reduce net debt.

Author

Even though their leverage and debt serviceability are problematic, their liquidity actually houses the most dangerous risk facing their partnership. This is not too surprising given the obvious warning signs offered by their respective current and cash ratios of 0.22 and 0.12 following the fourth quarter of 2022, which are both effectively unchanged versus their previous respective results of 0.22 and 0.14 following the third quarter.

In the past when conducting the previous analysis, the first risk pertained to their credit facility availability that was down to only $25m following the third quarter of 2022. Thankfully they cut their distributions because right now following the fourth quarter, their credit facility is fully drawn, as per their Q4 2022 6-K. This means they are now reliant upon their cash balance of $47.6m, which is solid but nevertheless, it would have been reckless to have maintained their former distributions. Since their cash inflows should easily outpace their cash outflows going forwards into 2023, this risk should subside as each quarter elapses.

Elsewhere, the second risk pertained to their upcoming debt maturities during 2023 that now total a formidable $371.9m. Seeing as this amounts to several years of operating cash flow, they obviously have no ability to repay in full so quickly, thereby leaving refinancing the only path forward.

KNOT Offshore Partners Q4 2022 6-K

Normally, refinancing would be less of a risk but these are abnormal times and in light of the tight monetary policy and recent concerns over the stability of the banking sector, it may prove dicey. At least they have already started the process, which they expect to be completed in time, as per the commentary from management included below.

“And we are working on the upcoming debt refinancings, the first of which falls due in August 2023. And to date, we have no reason to believe that they will not be refinanced on acceptable and similar terms and in good time prior to maturity. At present, we are not targeting to borrow more, that is we do not currently plan to increase our leverage on any of the facilities.”

-KNOT Offshore Partners Q4 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

Going forwards into 2023, their debt refinancing will be one of the main areas to watch for progress when their next results are released. Finally, the third risk within their liquidity pertained to a debt covenant that required their book equity ratio to exceed 30%, which following the third quarter was only circa 33% and thus resulted in my aforementioned covenant alert. Right now, their equity is $567.9m whilst their total assets are $1.734b, thereby once again giving rise to a book equity ratio of circa 33%.

Since they have signed charter contracts for more of their vessels, it resolves the operational issues that my previous analysis flagged as potentially leading to impairments. In turn, this now lowers the risk of their total assets dropping and thus by extension, it lowers the risk of their debt covenant being breached. Going forwards into 2023 as they reduce net debt, it will automatically boost their equity and thus help move the partnership away from potentially breaching this covenant. If any new readers are interested in more details regarding their covenant and so forth, please refer to my previously linked articles.

Conclusion

Thanks to management signing new charter contracts for 2023, it seems the worst might be over as this largely resolves their operational issues that made for a particularly risky outlook. Sadly, their unitholders still have to endure a very painful 95% distribution cut that will likely persist for a number of years whilst they deleverage. Overall, this update is finally positive but at the same time, I would still prefer to wait and see how their debt refinancing goes before jumping back aboard this proverbial ship, especially given these are not normal times within capital markets. As a result, I still believe that maintaining my hold rating is appropriate with the potential for an upgrade to a buy rating once their debt refinancing is hopefully completed.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from KNOT Offshore Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.