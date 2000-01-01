Tiptree: Worth Cutting Through The Noise

Mar. 17, 2023 7:00 AM ETTiptree Inc. (TIPT)1 Comment
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
7.94K Followers

Summary

  • Q4 and Full Year '22 earnings were negatively impacted by a non-cash tax charge related to Warburg's investment in Fortegra.
  • The deferred tax liability might never be actually paid.
  • Fortegra continues to shine, growing over 20% with excellent operating ratios.
  • TIPT stock remains at a 40% discount to the Sum of the Parts.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Tiptree Q4 Update:

Apologies for the late update on Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT). It has been a hectic week since they reported last Wednesday night. I was initially very confused by the quarter as it was reported. Operating results at Fortegra, the

bar charts of Fortegra operating metrics

Fortegra Operating Profile (Tiptree Q4 Earnings Presentation)

charts of Fortegra float

Fortegra Float Profile (Tiptree Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Tiptree Income Statement

Tiptree Income Statement (Q4 Presentation)

bar chart of Tiptree profits

Tiptree Profits Breakdown by Business (Q4 Presentation)

Tiptree Sum of the Parts

Tiptree Sum of the Parts (Q4 presentation)

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
7.94K Followers
Cash flow focused investor comfortable across the capital structure. Prefer to find undervalued steady cash flow generators on the long side and declining cash flow situations with unsustainable balance sheets on the short side.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TIPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.