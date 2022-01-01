Iamgold: We Have A Second Elephant In The Room

Mar. 17, 2023 3:31 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), IMG:CA
Itinerant profile picture
Itinerant
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Cote mine construction has proven challenging for IAMGOLD, a well-documented elephant in any room discussing the gold miner.
  • Various funding initiatives seemed to have tamed this elephant last year.
  • A second elephant has just entered the room.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Itinerant Musings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Elephant on a sphere. Happiness concept.

Mihaela Rosu/iStock via Getty Images

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) released Q4 and full-year 2022 results on February 16 and interim CEO Ms Maryse Bélanger set the scene in her opening statement to the earnings call by pointing to annual record

A chart with squiggly lines and bars.

Essakane ore balance. (Company filings and author's database.)

A chart with squiggly lines and bars.

Essakane production & costs (Company filings and author's database.)

A chart with squiggly lines and bars.

Westwood production & costs (Company filings and author's database.)

A chart with squiggly lines and bars.

Consolidated margins (Company filings and author's database.)

A chart with squiggly lines and bars.

Balance sheet (Company filings and author's database.)

A chart with a squiggly line.

IAMGOLD Senior Unsecured Notes (TSX)

And Before We Go...

Please consider a free trial subscription to Itinerant's Musings.

In this service we offer

  • Exclusive access to our small and mid-cap ideas;
  • A lively community of like-minded investors;
  • Regular commentary and outlook on metal prices;
  • One-on-one contact with the author.
  • Plenty more.

We'd love to have you on board.

This article was written by

Itinerant profile picture
Itinerant
6.09K Followers
Access to award winning research on resource and energy stocks.
Engineer by trade and passion. Have worked internationally for over three decades, running my own business. I hold a PhD in engineering, but honestly believe that the school of hard knocks has taught me lessons that are more applicable to my writing here on Seeking Alpha. My investing interests mostly concern the resource sector, with a focus on precious metals, base metals and energy stocks of all sizes. My research explicitly includes small- and micro-cap juniors, and I try to manage the associated risks in a methodical manner.


Some of my work is available free of charge on Seeking Alpha. If you have come to like these offerings, then please consider joining my Marketplace service called Itinerant Musings where I usually present my best ideas and provide personalized interaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.