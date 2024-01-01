Intel: Losing R&D Leadership

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.73K Followers

Summary

  • Intel’s R&D budget had increased to $17.5 billion in 2022 which is 27.8% of its revenue.
  • Both AMD and TSMC are also increasing their R&D expenses to launch new products and these two rivals cumulatively spent over $10 billion on R&D in 2022.
  • Due to the higher revenue growth rate in AMD and TSMC, we should see a faster increase in their R&D budget.
  • It is highly likely that the cumulative R&D budget of AMD and TSMC will outpace Intel in 2024 which will cause further erosion of the competitive edge for Intel.
  • Intel is already lagging behind AMD in the product cycle due to past delays and any loss in the R&D race will end up hurting the long-term growth trajectory for the company.

Intel Processor Core i7

4kodiak

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been one of the biggest R&D spenders in its industry over the past few years. However, rapid revenue growth in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has allowed these

R&D expense and quarterly revenue growth of Intel, AMD and TSMC.

Ycharts

More than 10 percentage point increase in R&D expense as a percentage of revenue in two years led to margin decline.

Company Filings

Most of the gross margin decline in Intel has been due to the increase in R&D expense as a percentage of revenue.

Ycharts

Forward PE ratio and revenue estimate for next year for Intel, TSM, and AMD.

Ycharts

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.73K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.