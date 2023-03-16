Is 2008 Unfolding All Over Again?

Dave Kranzler profile picture
Dave Kranzler
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed and U.S. Treasury have made to decision to back-stop depositors at U.S. banks – a liability that could potentially hit $2 trillion.
  • However, the scale of the problem this time, compared to 2008, is multiples larger.
  • Aside from what the Fed is doing, the stock market is ignoring several event risks that could potentially trigger a stock market crash.

Stock Market Crash 2020

solarseven

The Fed and U.S. Treasury have made to decision to back-stop depositors at U.S. banks – a liability that could potentially hit $2 trillion. More interestingly, there must be a considerable amount of counter-party default risk embedded in the

Employment report

SIVB stock chart

SIVB’s assets

SIVB loan portfolio

This article was written by

Dave Kranzler profile picture
Dave Kranzler
4.06K Followers
I spent many years working in various analytic jobs and trading on Wall Street. For nine of those years, I traded junk bonds for a large bank. I have an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance. Currently I co-manage a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. My goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.