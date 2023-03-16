Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CURN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.37K Followers

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (OTCPK:CURN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Mitoulas – Investor Relations

Randolph Pinna – President and Chief Executive Officer

Gerhard Barnard – Group Chief Financial Officer

Alan Stratton – Chief Financial Officer of Exchange Bank of Canada

Conference Call Participants

Robin Cornwell – Catalyst Research

Jim Byrne – Acumen Capital

Dilip Badlani – SKM

Peter Rabover – Artko

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Currency Exchange International 2023 Q1 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] A reminder that this call is being recorded today, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations Manager with CXI. Please go ahead, sir.

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Currency Exchange International conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Thanks for joining us. With us today are President and CEO, Randolph Pinna; Group Chief Financial Officer, Gerhard Barnard; and Chief Financial Officer of Exchange Bank of Canada, Alan Stratton. Alan will begin with his brief comments on EBC's first quarter performance, followed by Gerhard, who'll provide an overview of CXI's financial results and his latest perspectives on the company's operations. Randolph will then provide his commentary on CXI's strategic initiatives, sales efforts and business activities, after which we'll open it up for your questions.

Today's conference call is open to shareholders, prospective shareholders, members of the investment community, including media. For those of you, who may happen to leave our call before its conclusion, please be advised that this conference call will be recorded and then uploaded to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.