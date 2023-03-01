Q4 2022 U.S. Retail Scorecard - Update Mar. 16, 2023

Mar. 17, 2023 4:30 AM ETRTH, IYC, XRT, XLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, XLP, VDC, KXI, RHS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, ISHP, IBUY, ONLN, EBIZ
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • The Q4 2022 blended earnings growth estimate now stands at -21.5%.
  • For Q4 2022, eight out of the 11 consumer-related industries have turned negative.
  • Retailers are reporting earnings and are warning us not to expect too much from them for the current quarter.

financial Concept

nadla

By Jharonne Martis

To date, 192 of the 201 companies in our Retail/Restaurant Index have reported their EPS results for Q4 2022, representing 96% of the index. Of those companies that have reported their quarterly results, 66% announced that profits beat analysts' expectations, while 4% delivered on-target results

Earnings Dashboard

I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

Earnings, Retail and Restaurant

I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

Discount Penetration, Average Discount

Source: Centric Pricing formerly StyleSage Co.

Refinitiv/Ipsos Consumer Confidence Index

Refinitiv/Ipsos

Earnings and Revenue Guidance

Refinitiv I/B/E/S

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.47K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.