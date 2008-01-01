The All-Weather Dividend ETF Portfolio

Mar. 17, 2023 6:30 AM ETAGG, GLD, GSG, IEI, SCHD, SDY, TLT, VIG, VNQ, VTI
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.15K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we discuss a dividend-focused ETF portfolio aimed to provide consistently satisfying returns with subdued volatility.
  • We start by assessing the theory behind ETF diversification, using some background of Ray Dalio's all-weather portfolio.
  • I then present a 5-ETF portfolio with an average yield of 2.4%, high safety, subdued volatility, and consistent average annual returns close to 7.5%.

Women hand hold a money bag

Liia Galimzianova

Introduction

It's time to talk about ETFs. Over the past few months, we have discussed a wide variety of (model) portfolios, diversification strategies, and everything related to that. One of the things people kept bringing up is building a low-risk ETF portfolio for dividend investors. In

All Weather 01.svg

Bridgewater

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.15K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.