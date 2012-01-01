U.K. House Prices In February Posted Largest Annual Fall Since End-2012

  • The Nationwide mortgage lender reports that UK house prices have fallen for a sixth month in a row, declining 0.5% between January and February.
  • Faltering demand for mortgages also signals weaker housing market activity.
  • S&P Global Market Intelligence predicts that UK house prices will fall by a cumulative 9% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and mid-2024.

The cost-of-living crisis arising from very elevated inflation and higher borrowing costs, alongside record-high house price-to-income ratios, indicates a period of weaker UK house prices from late 2022 to mid-2024.

