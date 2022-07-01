Hudbay Minerals: Things To Consider Before Jumping On The Bandwagon

Mar. 17, 2023 5:04 AM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), HBM:CA
Aitezaz Khan profile picture
Aitezaz Khan
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Approximately 60% of Hudbay Minerals' revenue is attributable to copper sales, and the recent turbulence in copper prices is putting pressure on the share price.
  • Strong production and cost performance during the 2023-25 period improve HBM's operating outlook but uncertainty in the metal prices steals the show.
  • Moreover, HBM faces two significant debt maturities over the next 6 years and may face difficulty in managing cash flows for debt repayment, growth CAPEX, and ongoing exploration.
  • The US-based projects have promising mining appeal but face certain challenges including permits, opposition from environmental groups, and CAPEX funding.
  • I see HBM as a 'hold'.

Moving Mountains at sunset

guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is a Canadian-based diversified metals mining company engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating copper and gold mining assets in North and South America. The company's existing production comes from its Peru and Manitoba operations.

Tech chart - HBM

Technical price chart - Source: Finviz (Figure-1)

Key ops results

Key Operational Metrics - 2022 vs 2021 - Source: Seeking Alpha (Figure-2)

Copper and Gold - HBM

Revenues and Resources by Metal Type - Source: HBM (Figure 3)

HBM's 5 year production versus costs

HBM's 5-year production profile - Source: HBM (Figure-4)

Constancia Mine Plan - HBM

17-Year Mine Plan for Constancia - Source: HBM (Figure-5)

Copper Supply Gap

Long-Term Copper Supply Gap - Wood Mackenzie's Report Q3 2022 - Source: HBM (Figure-6)

Gold's technical price chart - March 2023

Gold's technical price chart - Source: Finviz (Figure-7)

Manitoba Exploration

Manitoba Exploration Projects - Source: HBM (Figure-8)

Snow Lake Mine Plan

17-Year Mine Plan for Snow Lake - Source: HBM (Figure-9)

LTD profile - HBM

LT Debt Profile - Source: HBM (Figure-10)

FCF growth

HBM's 3-year FCF generation (Figure-11)

CWC financing strategy

CWC Financing Strategy - Source: HBM (Figure-12)

This article was written by

Aitezaz Khan profile picture
Aitezaz Khan
1.92K Followers
Associated with the securities and exchange business for nearly a decade, and educated in finance, auditing, law, HR and marketing; my main focus is on growth investing (though I do sometimes identify value picks in the metals and mining sector). The focus of my coverage is on the precious metals/ base metals/ energy/ commodities/ and automobile industry.In my experience, the SA audience is an inevitable part of the value chain on this forum. Thus, I encourage my readers to share constructive feedback, as it almost always help support a never-ending learning process.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.