Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

We're nearing the end of the Q4/FY2022 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it was a disappointing year overall. While several companies delivered on production estimates, many missed cost guidance, and some by a country mile, like Equinox Gold (EQX) and SSR Mining (SSRM). In fairness, this was because of stickier than expected inflationary pressures exacerbated by COVID-19 related exclusions, supply chain headwinds, and labor tightness in prolific regions. The result was that sector-wide all-in-sustaining costs soared 15% to ~$1,300/oz, several companies ceased operations as net losses piled up, like Pure Gold (OTC:LRTNF) and Great Panther (OTC:GPLDF), and on a two-year basis (FY2022 vs. FY2020), AISC margins compressed by 30% to just ~$500/oz.

Unfortunately, Eldorado Gold's (NYSE:EGO) margin performance wasn't any better, with AISC margins sliding from $862/oz in FY2020 to $511/oz last year despite a flat gold price environment. Worse, we aren't expected to see much improvement in margins this year unless the sector gets help from the gold price. That said, Eldorado has an ace in the hole that most producers don't: Skouries. This high-grade gold-copper porphyry in Greece should operate at negative AISC margins and it has an enviable 20-year mine life, providing long-term visibility into high-margin gold production. Given this unique combination of growth plus margin expansion post-2025, Eldorado Gold is certainly a name worth keeping a close eye on if we see a sharp pullback in the sector.

Lamaque Operations (Company Website)

Q4 & FY2022 Production

Eldorado Gold released its Q4 and FY2022 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~128,500 ounces and FY2022 production of ~453,900 ounces. While the company finished the year on a high note with its best quarter of 2022 and a 5% increase in output year-over-year, the strong finish wasn't enough to allow the company to deliver into guidance of 460,000 to 490,000 ounces, with a ~4% miss vs. its guidance mid-point. Meanwhile, this represented a 5% decline in production year-over-year and a ~15% decline vs. FY2020 levels. Although these headline figures inspire little confidence for those unfamiliar with the story, the company had a tough year with severe weather in Turkiye and Greece, COVID-19 absenteeism at Lamaque, and a government-mandated power outage that impacted production at its Kisladag Mine.

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the miss was disappointing, this wasn't a case of an issue with its assets, such as poor grade reconciliation, ounces not being where they were supposed to be, or permitting issues that could impact future production and was mostly because of inclement weather, which also impacted OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF). Plus, as shown in Eldorado's multi-year outlook, 2022 should mark trough production for the company, with annual production expected to recover to 495,000 ounces this year and return to its highs near 530,000 ounces in FY2024 based on guidance. Looking out further, though, Eldorado Gold has a path to ~700,000 ounces of gold per annum once Skouries is in commercial production (2026), assuming it maintains similar production levels at other assets.

Eldorado Gold - Annual Production & Forward Guidance Midpoint (Company Filings/Guidance, Author's Chart)

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Eldorado had a tough year. While its cost performance improved in Q4 on the back of a strong quarter, which allowed for a sequential improvement in margins ($508/oz vs. $429/oz) AISC margins plunged on a year-over-year basis in Q4 and FY2022. In fact, all-in sustaining cost margins declined to just $508/oz in FY2022 (FY2021: $713/oz), impacted by inflationary pressures, lower sales volumes, and an increase in sustaining capital for the year ($126.5 million vs. $113.1 million). The bulk of the increase in sustaining capital was at Lamaque related to underground development and the expansions of its TMF. Fortunately, Eldorado expects to claw back some of its lost margins this year based on its guidance midpoint, but they will remain well below FY2020 levels.

Eldorado Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at annual AISC margins dating back to 2018, we can see that the company has seen considerable progress from a margin standpoint, with AISC margins increasing from $275/oz to $511/oz despite inflationary pressures. Unfortunately, this is not company-specific and most companies have seen similar margin expansion given that the gold price has risen more than $500/oz in the same period. However, unlike other companies that will struggle to claw back lost margins without either acquiring new high-margin mines or making new high-grade discoveries, Eldorado does have a path to accomplishing this by 2026, and that is Skouries. That said, margins are expected to remain below $650/oz in the interim and well below FY2020 levels unless the gold price averages at least $1,950/oz.

Eldorado Gold - Annual AISC Margins & Implied Margins From Forward Guidance (Company Filings, Author's Chart) Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at Eldorado's financial results, revenue came in light in FY2022 due to lower sales volumes (sales down 7% year-over-year to $872.0 million), and operating cash flow sunk to $211.2 million, a 42% decline year-over-year. The decline in operating cash flow was related to fewer ounces sold and the impact of inflationary pressures across the portfolio, and the result was that free cash flow fell deeply into negative territory at $104.5 million vs. a cash inflow of $63.3 million in FY2021. Eldorado Gold called out cyanide, electricity, diesel, explosives, cement and labor as areas where it's seen inflationary pressures, with FY2022 unit costs looking worse due to the slight shortfall in production vs. expectations.

Unfortunately, these cash outflows are expected to continue in 2023 and 2024 given significant spending across the portfolio (FY2023 Skouries spending: $240 million to $260 million), with total capex of ~$540 million this year, and an additional $30 million in exploration. The good news is that the company shouldn't need to resort to share dilution to fund this growth as long as we don't see any major capex blowouts like Iamgold (IAG) suffered at Cote. Plus, the investments are certainly worth it, given that Eldorado will own one of the top-5 lowest cost gold mines post-2025. Let's see whether Eldorado Gold's current valuation is offering this future growth at a reasonable price:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~189 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$9.70, Eldorado Gold trades at a market cap of $1.83 billion. This places the stock at a discount to its estimated net asset value of ~$2.40 billion (Olympias and Skouries in Greece are valued at an 8% discount rate vs. other assets at a 5% discount rate), with Eldorado trading at 0.76x P/NAV. However, given that Eldorado operates out of predominantly non-Tier 1 jurisdictions (Turkiye, Greece) I believe a fair P/NAV multiple for the stock is 0.90x. Using this multiple, I see a fair value for the company of ~$2.11 billion or US$11.15 per share. That said, once Skouries is online and assuming it can deliver as expected with sub $100/oz all-in sustaining costs per ounce, I wouldn't be shocked to see the stock command a multiple closer to 1.0x P/NAV, in line with other high-margin producers like Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF).

Skouries Project, Greece (Google Earth)

Although this conservative assessment of fair value points to a 15% upside from current levels, I prefer only to start new positions if I can buy at a significant discount to fair value, especially for more volatile small-cap producers like Eldorado Gold. Based on a required 40% discount to fair value for small-cap names, and after applying this discount to Eldorado Gold, the stock would need to decline below US$6.70 to move into a low-risk buy zone. Some investors might argue that this will not happen and that waiting for a decline of this magnitude could result in a missed opportunity. However, with 7,000+ stocks trading every day, I prefer getting the right price or not buying at all, and this is where EGO would become more interesting, near levels where I highlighted the stock as a Buy last year.

Eldorado Gold - July 2022 Article (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Finally, if we look at the technical picture, EGO remains vulnerable to a retracement, with the stock sitting in the upper portion of its support/resistance range after a near parabolic 90% rally off its lows since Q4 2022. As the below chart shows, the stock has a potential resistance area at US$10.45 where the stock is likely to get rejected and no strong support until US$5.40, given that it has built no meaningful new support areas on the way up. If we measure from a current share price of US$9.70, this translates to just $0.75 in potential upside to resistance and $4.30 in potential downside to support or a reward/risk ratio of 0.17 to 1.0, confirming that the stock is nowhere near a low-risk buy zone and is vulnerable to a 12-15% correction at a bare minimum to reset its chart.

EGO Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Summary

Eldorado Gold had a tough year with the rest of its peer group, struggling to meet its FY2022 guidance midpoint on output and costs. However, while it's easy to be negative on the stock after missing guidance, it's worth noting that it missed upgraded and improved guidance relative to its prior multi-year outlook (provided January, 2021) and while the miss on costs was disappointing, this will be an entirely different company post-2025. In fact, even if we assume that Eldorado's cost profile stays at $1,230/oz and inflationary pressures remain sticky, Eldorado's company-wide costs should improve to ~$980/oz, a material improvement from current levels. Even assuming a $1,900/oz gold price in 2026 through 2029, we would see AISC margins improve from $511/oz (FY2022) to ~$940/oz, an 80% plus increase.

Given this significant upgrade to the investment thesis (Skouries finally green-lighted), Eldorado remains a unique story in the gold space, with a path towards production growth combined with margin expansion, a potent combination for share price outperformance. That said, we are still three years away from commercial production at Skouries, so I would not expect this re-rating to occur just yet and free cash flow generation will remain pressured in the interim given that this is a capex heavy project for a company of Eldorado's size that it's going alone. So, while I see EGO as a solid buy-the-dip candidate, it's hard to justify chasing this rally, and I see the ideal buy zone being at US$6.70 or lower.