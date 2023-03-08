dimitris_k

The last time I wrote about the market outlook and the economy in Feb 2023, my thesis was to take money off the table as the disinflation narrative was premature, and I believed that the S&P 500 Index (SP500) index was likely to test its 3,783 bottom. That did happen on Friday, March 13th, when it rebounded from a low of 3,808 as SVB Financial Group's (SIVB) and Signature Bank's (SBNY) severe missteps sank the market as everyone feared a contagion.

With the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury backstopping deposits across the banking sector, let's take a closer look at the three main factors that will shape the narrative in the months ahead.

Protecting the banking sector and the economy

Fighting entrenched inflation

Dealing with weaker earnings.

The Fed Pivot: Protecting Main Street

The run on SVB Financial and the fallout, with the KBW bank index dropping $90Bn in value on Thursday March 9th, first indicated that the pressure of higher short term interest rates was too much to bear for smaller and mid-sized banks. Competition had spread across the banking sector during the last twelve months for deposits with banks offering up to 5% for CD's. Borrowing short term at 5% to fund a 3% long term loan or a 10 Year Mortgage Backed Security (MBS) turned out to be the fastest way to a liquidity crisis and then eventually a solvency crisis. This had been brewing since November, at least according to this Bloomberg article, showing VC firms advising their clients to pull out money from shaky banks.

Here's an outstanding article by Lyn Alden Schwartzer on bank solvency and the US banking sector, which outlines why our banking system can still be fragile, even after the higher capital requirements, reforms and regulations from the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Unlike the banks during the GFC, SVB did not make terrible loans or have non performing assets; theirs was not a credit risk problem - they were invested in the highest grade or government backed securities, but most of it in longer maturities that had fallen in value because of higher interest rates. To repay depositors, they had to sell these at huge discounts and in a span of a few short days simply ran out of liquidity and went insolvent. SVB's case was extreme, it had more than 90% of its depositors above $250,000 and a high percentage of tech sector corporate funds in checking accounts used for payroll. To be sure, SVB mismanaged interest rate duration, but it became apparent to regulators that this was not an isolated case. Stimulus funds from 2020-2021 had been parked in lower rate, longer maturity instruments at that time by everyone had lost a lot of value, and that many other small and mid-sized banks were in the same murky waters. Clearly, this could not percolate into a major banking crisis or a Black Swan event.

Over a hectic weekend, the Federal Reserve announced these major steps on Monday, March 13th, along with the Treasury Department, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to stave of a massive liquidity crisis and keep the banking sector afloat.

It guaranteed all deposits of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Previously, only depositors up to $250,000 were guaranteed repayment.

It set up the "Bank Term Funding Program," to offer loans of up to one year to banks that pledge U.S. Treasury securities, mortgage-backed securities and other collateral at full and not discounted values . This was crucial and removed the biggest obstacle to returning depositors' funds.

. This was crucial and removed the biggest obstacle to returning depositors' funds. Up to $25 billion from the Treasury's exchange-stabilization fund will backstop the Fed lending program.

This program is a good one, because it helps banks that face withdrawals to not liquidate securities and take losses to raise cash.

As a result of the turmoil and the subsequent Fed intervention, interest yields came down dramatically over the past week, with the 2 year falling 27% at its low to 3.705% and the 10 year falling 17% to 3.339% . Not surprisingly, the VIX rose a whopping 38% to 26.14.

The Bank Fallout and the Bailout (Wall Street Journal) US Inversion Curve (CNBC)

The inversion rate or the 2/10 year yield spread rose from a low of -1.09 to -0.43 a change of 61%! The sharp reversal in a few days, because of the banking crisis showed how dangerous over tightening could be and clearly underscored that the massive tightening was not without repercussions as Michael Hartnett of Bank America predicted in February - something had to break and it did in the form of interest rate mismatches and two banks going under. You can see this through history.

The Consequences of Fed Tightening (BOFA, Global Investment Strategy, GFD Finaeon, Bloomberg)

Fighting Entrenched Inflation

At the same time, the Fed still has its hands full fighting inflation, here's the monthly CPI Report from March 14th.

Headline CPI - YoY growth was in line with estimates at 6%, the lowest YoY growth since 2021. It grew 0.4% MoM, also matching consensus, and slightly lower than the 0.5% January increase. Shelter contributed 70% of the increase and CPI core services ex-shelter, rose by 0.43% in February, faster than the 0.26% in January. That is not a good sign and indicates that inflation is not going away in a hurry.

Core CPI - The MoM increase of 0.5% was higher than 0.4% consensus estimates, but a little higher than January's 0.4% increase. There was some relief on a yearly basis with a smaller 5.5% increase as compared to January's 5.6% increase, in line with estimates.

Non Farm Payrolls - Payrolls increased by 311,000, way stronger than the estimated 225,000, but wage gains were below expectations of 0.4% at 0.2% MoM. Not quite Goldilocks, but still a welcome and reassuring number for the Fed. Also helpful was the labor participation rate, which increased a tad from 62.4% from 62.5%, its highest level since March 2020 or during the Pandemic era. This in turn helped the unemployment rate to edge up to 3.6% from 3.4%. Most of the job and wage gains are coming from Leisure and Hospitality, a sector that lagged the broader market and other sectors for over two years because of COVID. Because of the lower wage rates, wage increases will have a small influence in overall wage growth.

Housing - Shelter inflation, which is a lagging indicator has not really dropped much, even after a 4.5% rise in the Fed Funds rate. But recently, we saw some cooling off. Rent indicators were lower as seen below from Redfin, which is a good sign. Median asking rent for February rose only 1.7% YoY to $1,937, lower than January's 2.4% bump of $1,942. To put it in context, the Feb increase was the smallest in nearly two years. Additionally, February was ninth straight month of slower YoY rent growth.

Slower Rent Growth shows cooling inflation (Redfin, Seeking Alpha)

While the strong labor market, wage gains and stronger consumer price gauges have poured cold water on disinflation hopes, they are not alarming and I believe that with larger problem of protecting the banking system, inflation will take the back burner.

Dealing With Weaker Earnings

Besides the weakness in the banking sector and sticky inflation, earnings weakness remains another big bearish factor.

Weaker S&P earnings in 2023 (FactSet, Seeking Alpha, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg, Fountainhead)

In December, 2022 I had made the case that analysts forecast for Bottoms Up, Consensus S&P 500 earnings were too optimistic and not reflecting an economic slowdown, excess inventories and higher costs. This quarter, FactSet did report a drop of 4.2% in analysts' projections in an article called, Larger Cuts than average for the S&P 500 for Q1-2023.

FactSet reported that the bottom-up EPS estimate for CY 2023 declined by 4.2% to $222.80 from $232.57. Notably, the average decline in the annual bottom-up EPS estimate reported in the past 20 years, during the first two months of the year has been only been 1.4%. The 4.2% decline in estimates is more than double the last 20 years' average! And yet, based on my estimate of 210 for the S&P 500, I still think it is too high. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, one of the best strategists in 2022, revised his 2023 estimate lower from 212 to 195, while JP Morgan stayed within a range of 205 to 225 or a mid point of 215. I believe the earnings shoe is yet to drop and we should see another revision in the first 2 months of Q2-2023, closer to 210-215 or about 5% lower.

On a quarterly basis, analysts reduced earnings for Q1-2023 by 5.7%, compared to an average decline of 2.9% in the past twenty years. That too is a pretty sharp decline.

FactSet goes on to cite that the decline was across the board.

At the sector level, 10 sectors witnessed a decrease in their bottom-up EPS estimate for CY 2023 from December 31 to February 28, led by the Consumer Discretionary (-6.3%), Materials (-5.7%), and Real Estate (-5.7%) sectors. On the other hand, the Consumer Staples (+0.2%) sector was the only sector that recorded an increase in its bottom-up EPS estimate for CY 2023 during this period.

TINA, meet TARA.

Based upon sources from EPFR, The Heisenberg Report shows an exodus of $42Bn in equities so far this year. This is normal and expected, given a bear market, weaker earnings and after a decade, competition to TINA (There is No Alternative) from TARA (There are Reasonable Alternatives). Money Market Funds pay close to 5% and they took $200Bn YTD. Bank Deposits offer 4 to 5% and as late as Thursday 9th March, even the two year treasury was offering a yield of 4.75 to 5%. Besides, emerging markets also took $34Bn of inflows.

I expect this trend to continue in 2023, further weakening the market.

Key Takeaways

I expect a pause in tightening - The Fed's focus on protecting the bank system has led to a massive drop in interest rates, but it is by no means to be taken as a bullish call. Interest rates will stay low for a few months till there is a semblance of stability in the financial system. The futures markets, according to CME are predicting an almost 60% chance of no hike on March 22nd and a 40% chance of a 25% hike. I'm firmly in the 60% camp - hiking rates now are anathema, and since liquidity is the main objective, that goes against the grain of easing. "Bank Run", "Bank Failure" and "Instability" are a lot more dangerous and immediate fears than "Entrenched inflation".

And in my opinion even the modest hike, if it happens is a token fight, a face saving measure to save its credibility; not a real one:

Much of the tightening work is done

Tighter Financial Conditions (Bloomberg and The Heisenberg Report)

The Banking Sector still has troubled banks - The Credit Suisse storm is troubling because that it is a SIFI - Systematically Important Financial Institution. The bank is going through a reorganization and restructuring for the past six months to clean up its act, but a skittish market will just fan contagion fears because of its size and importance. This alone convinces me that it would be unrealistic to even think about tightening at this stage.

Tightening affects the most vulnerable Quantitative tightening or raising interest rates further takes out bank reserves from the system, which in turn reduces the liquidity of banks and specially of smaller and medium sized banks. Why would the Fed want to prolong liquidity problems? They just spent a nerve wracking, weekend saving weak banks from a liquidity crisis caused by over tightening, so going back to tightening makes no sense at all. Smaller banks can't raise deposits fast enough, we saw that already and pushing them into a corner makes no sense. How many BTFP's can the Fed create? - this is a one year program and not a permanent solution. I'm firmly in the Goldman and Barclays camp who feel the same way, that there will no hike in March.

Banks will tighten lending standards and reduced lending will hurt the economy - One of the fallouts of rapid tightening, and the shutdown of SVB and Signature Bank will be overwhelming caution at banks to lend. Banks after seeing the abrupt kneecapping of SVB, which failed even without credit risk, will park their funds in the safest or most liquid of places. The chances of better risk and duration management will lead to businesses being starved of commercial loans, leading to a slowdown in the economy. Credit is the lifeblood of economy and curtailing it will hurt. I suspect that matching interest rate duration will still remain difficult and there will be a flight to larger banks, plus further consolidation in the industry.

Inflation is entrenched but will be put on the back burner - While I'm forecasting that the Feds will pause hiking in March, inflation is still entrenched and unlikely to come down in 2023. We're still anywhere between 4 to 6% inflation across several core and non core measures. As a result, I don't expect interest rates to come down significantly from the current 10 Year level of 3.4%. 10 Year Treasuries between 3.25% and 3.75% leading into Q3-2023 will ensure that earnings multiples will remain in check.

Ironically, the back door subsidy given under the Bank Term Funding Program, which makes discounted, longer maturity securities whole for the purpose of collateral is inflationary, by inflating the value of the collateralized assets.

I had written in Dec 2023, that "I expect the Fed's 2% Target Inflation Rate To be Ditched - Live With the New Normal." The banking crisis and the Fed's intervention has backed them into a corner. They don't have the weapon of higher interest rates to bludgeon the economy and inflation into submission any more. They may never admit it and they don't need to, but not reaching 2% is a foregone conclusion. Realistically, they don't need to tighten any more - factors such as lower rents, slower wage gains, weaker bank lending because of tighter lending standards will bring the economy to a crawl. While inflation is entrenched, it is not getting any worse, conservative lending will reduce money in the system, earnings recession and a weakening economy will continue to reduce it in due course.

Weaker Earnings will drag the S&P Lower - Besides, the FactSet report that I cited, there is an interesting article citing two interesting charts from SocGen via the Heisenberg report, which correlates between durable goods and inventories as proxies for poor earnings and cement my argument that earnings will continue to weaken in 2023

Durable Goods Decline (Datastream, SocGen, The Heisenberg Report)

Companies do have excess inventories - a lot of it because of over ordering because of supply chain issues and also over forecasted demand pulled forward by Covid.

Excess Inventories (Datastream, SocGen, The Heisenberg Report)

Lower interest rates from a banking crisis is not a bullish call - bad news is still bad news. The Fed's focus on protecting the bank system has led to a massive drop in interest rates, but it is by no means to be taken as a bullish call! I expect the S&P 500 to test its October bottom of 3,577 in the next quarter and am advising a hold. There will be furious rallies as an already high VIX of 28 will get oversold, and for the most part I would Sell the RIP. I'll start buying the dip only below 3,700 or about 5-7% lower than now.