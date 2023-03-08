The Fed Pivots From Fighting Inflation To Protecting The Banking System

Mar. 17, 2023 5:05 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPY
Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
650 Followers

Summary

  • A four-and-a-half percent hike in the Fed Funds Rate in a year doomed longer maturity instruments, making interest rate mismatches all too common across banks.
  • The run on SVB and Signature banks and their closure confirmed that a fragile system could not handle the pace of the hikes. Many mid-size banks face similar problems.
  • The larger issue of protecting the banking system and the economy takes center stage; the Feds will have to fine-tune between fighting inflation and over-tightening.
  • Terminal rate pricing, now at 4.8% suggests either no hike or a 25 basis point hike in March and May and a pause, thereafter.
  • Besides entrenched inflation and banking woes, weaker earnings are another worrying and bearish factor.

line of people atm cashpoint

dimitris_k

The last time I wrote about the market outlook and the economy in Feb 2023, my thesis was to take money off the table as the disinflation narrative was premature, and I believed that the S&P 500 Index

Interest Rates Plummet

The Bank Fallout and the Bailout (Wall Street Journal)

The Inverted Yield Curve's Dramatic Drop

US Inversion Curve (CNBC)

The Consequences of Fed Tightening

The Consequences of Fed Tightening (BOFA, Global Investment Strategy, GFD Finaeon, Bloomberg)

Slower Rent Growth shows cooling inflation

Slower Rent Growth shows cooling inflation (Redfin, Seeking Alpha)

Weaker S&P earnings in 2023

Weaker S&P earnings in 2023 (FactSet, Seeking Alpha, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg, Fountainhead)

Tighter Financial Conditions Ahead

Tighter Financial Conditions (Bloomberg and The Heisenberg Report)

Durable Goods Decline

Durable Goods Decline (Datastream, SocGen, The Heisenberg Report)

Excess Inventories

Excess Inventories (Datastream, SocGen, The Heisenberg Report)

This article was written by

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
650 Followers
Financial analysis, research, writing, portfolio management Budgeting, planning and strategy Controller, Chief Financial Officer EXPERIENCE 12/2001 – Present Fountainhead Consulting New York Research Director Responsibilities Write independent and unbiased equity research reports Manage research projects, write strategic reports on market size Develop research processes for Internet data compilation and integration Train junior analysts on usage and edit their reports Consult with clients on capital allocation for new projects Manage portfolios for clients Research Assignments and Projects Competitive intelligence for the mortgage industry - seven month project Competitive intelligence for the mortgage servicing industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the industrial supply industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the online data analytics and advertising industry Company profiling of global telecom companies for a telecom research provider Business and competitive intelligence of the enterprise applications market Company profiling and competitor assessment of the credit card processing market Company profiling and financial analysis of three competitors in the retail market Competitor analysis of the South African credit card and housing loan market Competitor analysis of the South Asian telecom market Market sizing, pricing and positioning strategies for the beauty salon market in India 01/2005 – 06/2006 Contributor The Motley Fool New York Wrote investment commentaries on companies, such as Adobe and Pier 1

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.