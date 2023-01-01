Mike Harrington/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Until further evidence is presented, I think it is prudent to maintain a hold rating on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). Two thoughts occur to me as I consider 4Q22 financial results. Positively, it appears that SFM core operations have been stabilized for the time being under the leadership of CEO Jack Sinclair and his team. I applaud the company's efforts to emphasize health and wellness in its advertising and to shift its focus to smaller stores rather than a more promotion-oriented strategy. As a result, sequential comparable sales growth has occurred in each of the past six quarters, and, most importantly, gross margin has been improving over the same time period. However, SFM's past business recoveries have been followed by subsequent declines, so I'd like to see more consistency before becoming overly optimistic.

Comps growth

In 4Q22, SFM reported an SSS of 2.9%, up from 2.4% the previous quarter. This increase was due primarily to the increase in price, while the decrease in traffic volume partially offset the increase. Despite the continued decline of the basket's units (which I think can be forgiven in the current environment, but is something to monitor), price of each item were elevated due to inflation pass-through. That said, most categories were deemed strong by management, which is a positive sign as I take this as SFM having a well mix of offerings that fit consumers' demand. Consumers' trade-down behavior, such as buying in bulk, prioritizing value in the protein category, and increasing their use of private label products, has also been beneficial to SFM. On this, I think it's important to point out that higher levels of private label penetration do not result in higher margins for SFM. The integration of DoorDash (DASH) as a partner has been smooth since last November, contributing to a 16.5% increase in online sales. Management remains confident in its 1.5-2.5% guide for 1Q23 and noted traffic has trended slightly up year-to-date, despite the company citing some weakness in comp trends to start the year due to the tough comps last year due to Omicron, and the benefit from the King Sooper strike last year. While I appreciate management's optimism, I can't help but wonder if the addition of DASH last year is distorting the guided figure and hiding the true underlying growth. A red flag is raised when the expected contribution from DASH exceeds the growth of actual foot traffic inside the store. I don't know the answer, but I think we can figure it out by closely monitoring management's comments about e-commerce growth and comparable store sales. Therefore, I would advise against being overly optimistic at the moment.

Gross margin

The improved pass through of product cost inflation in 4Q22 led to a 60 bps increase in gross margin, to 36.3%. For 2023, SFM predicted a flat to slightly up gross margin, noting that it was confident in keeping its target of achieving 37% gross margin (300 basis points higher than FY19) thanks to more efficient promotional activity and operational improvements. I expect disinflation should help margins in the short term, but there could be some pressure in the second half of this year. The reason is that I believe other retailers stores will start to launch their own advertising campaigns to try and capture market share in order to sustain their growth (especially when item prices are going to deflate and become a headwind to growth). On the other hand, since SFM has a greater exposure to fresh items than its competitors do, and inflation in this category has been slowing faster than in the rest of the food industry, I believe that its margins would benefit from a deflation in fresh items. In addition, I also note that SFM supply chain set up could further boost gross margins. For instance, the opening of the DC in FL would provide fixed cost leverage and reduce shrink due to a revamped ordering system.

Guidance

For FY23, management guided to an increase in net sales of 4-6%, backed by SSS growth in the low single digits and store expansion of around 5%. (19 net new stores). Store expansion is expected to pick back up to the targeted 10% annual rate in FY24. Especially to note, the estimated $2.41-2.53 for adj. EPS does not include the $40-50 million in costs associated with the closure of 11 stores and the relocation of a distribution center. The impact of share repurchases, which management has stated they intend to repurchase at a rate of 4-6% of outstanding shares annually, is also not reflected in this guidance range. Thus, I would think the guided EPS is relatively easy to hit as management has an active lever (share buyback) to pull throughout the year to hit or beat guidance. However, I also see some obvious headwinds coming SFM's way, which could impede the company's ability to meet EPS guidance. As I mentioned before, I expect some margin pressure in the second half due to other retailers stepping up on promotions as inflation declines, and SFM would probably need to retaliate by launching some form of promotion to meet its guidance.

Conclusion

While SFM has shown positive signs of stabilization in their core operations under CEO Jack leadership, there is still a need for consistency before becoming overly optimistic. For FY23, it remains to be seen how much of the expected growth is due to the integration of DoorDash, which could be distorting the true underlying growth. Furthermore, there are potential margin headwinds in FY23, such as other retailers increasing promotions as inflation declines. Therefore, until further evidence is presented to address all these, I reiterate my hold rating.