Contrary To Lagging Indicators, Economic Data Showing Slowing Real Economy

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
7.94K Followers

Summary

  • Employment data, a lagging indicator, shows a robust employment picture.
  • Regional Business Indicators reveal a rapidly slowing economy.
  • Single-family housing in the doldrums, making it very hard for the economy to grow.

Frayed rope about to break

BrianAJackson

Slowing Economic Data:

It has been while since I published a macro piece, too long. I have not abandoned analyzing the overall economy and forming macro views. There just has been so much happening on the individual stock front. The recent turmoil in

Chart of 30 yr US treasury

30 year US Treasury Yields (Bloomberg)

chart of 30 year mortage rates

30 yr Mortgage Rates (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
7.94K Followers
Cash flow focused investor comfortable across the capital structure. Prefer to find undervalued steady cash flow generators on the long side and declining cash flow situations with unsustainable balance sheets on the short side.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIVBP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.