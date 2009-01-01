5 Stocks Growing Their Dividend More Than 10% Per Year

Mar. 17, 2023 10:37 AM ETUNH, V, SBUX, AVGO, TJX
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Marketplace

Summary

  • All 5 of these companies pay safe, growing dividends.
  • Dividend growth stocks supercharge the Power of Compounding process.
  • These dividend growth stocks offer a unique combination of dividend growth and share price appreciation opportunity over the years.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

When it comes to dividend stocks, not all stocks are created equal. There are different types of dividend stocks:

  • Low yield dividend stocks

  • Moderate yield dividend stocks

  • High-yield dividend stocks

All of these types above are solely

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Statista

Statista

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Fast Graphs

Fast Graphs

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
8.77K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). 


Mark has partnered with "iREIT on Alpha”, which is the premiere marketplace service that provides the best daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors that also receive complete access to our various portfolios that you can track in real-time. Come check out all the exclusive content today!

-----------

DISCLAIMER: Mark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. He asks that you perform your own due diligence or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX, AVGO, V, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.