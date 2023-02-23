Mike Coppola

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has been a solid gainer this year after more than 10 months of post-merger turmoil for investors. The stock is up by as much as 77% this year, or +48% YTD at the time of writing (March 15). Despite disappointing fourth quarter earnings results in late February, the stock has yet to lose its grip on the recent rally, as optimism grows on management's commitment to turning 2023 into the "year of building" at WBD. Both CEO David Zaslav and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels have set a clear tone at the top to restore investors' confidence in the company's financial outlook following painful bandaid-ripping post-merger restructuring efforts over the past 10 months.

The following analysis will discuss why we believe this could make a great set-up for WBD from a valuation perspective despite the current market climate where the outlook on the economy and its potential recession remains in question, with borrowing costs still on the rise, which could weigh further on the company's cyclical advertising and consumer-centric media and entertainment business. However, we remain cautiously optimistic, nonetheless, considering the lack of details and visibility in how management aims to achieve the bold near-term financial targets set out during the fourth quarter earnings call, which could lead the latest rally to fizzle first. We view the upcoming first quarter earnings results, as well as the launch event for WBD's combined streaming product on April 12th, as key focus areas where management will be given the opportunity to demonstrate progress and visibility on the track to achieving the optimistic near-term financial performance guide set-out, and restore credibility to the stock.

Is An Impressive Turnaround On The Horizon?

WBD's fourth quarter earnings results were largely a disappointment. The company reported fourth quarter revenue of $11.0 billion, which underperformed consensus estimates of $11.4 billion, while loss per share came in more than four times higher than the average estimate at -86 cents. But management's bandaid-ripping restructuring efforts over the past 10 months seem to be paying off, nonetheless.

WBD reduced its debt exposure by another $1 billion during the fourth quarter, bringing total repayments to $7 billion since completion of the merger in April. The company now expects net leverage to from the current sub-5x to under 4x by the end of the year, which demonstrates solid progress to achieving longer-term aspirations of bringing gross leverage towards the target range of 2.5x to 3x by the end of 2024. All of this will be primarily supported by "at least $4 billion of savings largely addressable through 2024", which is up from the $3 billion initially promised and $3.5 billion updated guidance from last year. Combined with WBD's three strategic pillars - 1) telling the best stories, 2) reaching the broadest audience base possible, and 3) operating as one team - the company aims to achieve an EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate of 1/3 to 50% by the end of the year, and 60% over the longer-term. The optimistic tone in management's near- and longer-term financial guidance underscores their commitment to further deleveraging and shoring up cash flows, while simultaneously sustaining growth across core verticals of the broader business by taking advantage of secular opportunities in streaming, digital advertising, and gaming.

Specifically, WBD has highlighted 2023 as a year of building and growth, with a core focus on direct-to-consumer ("D2C") opportunities, whether that be in streaming (i.e. HBO Max / Discovery+ / combined product), gaming, and/or films (e.g. DC Studios):

I remain very optimistic about the range of potential outcomes in 2023 and beyond. These outcomes will reflect an incremental $2 billion of synergy and transformation efficiency capture, while additional puts and takes to consider include positive revenue inflection in D2C, the broader release slate at Warner Bros. Pictures and Games, balanced by cyclical advertising headwinds. Source: WBD 4Q22 Earnings Call Transcript

And so far, that has been off to a strong start, with its lesser-known gaming unit gaining praise with the launch of "Hogwarts Legacy" in early February. The PC and console game based on the Harry Potter franchised has achieved more than $850 million in sales with 12+ million copies distributed worldwide during its first two weeks of launch, underscoring the potential value that has yet to unlock on WBD's industry-leading IP library. Still sitting comfortably in the top spot across key gaming boxed charts, Hogwarts Legacy sets the tone right for WBD's gaming aspirations this year, which includes the release of five more titles in the coming months, as well as over the longer-term:

The Warner Bros. Games business is off to a great start with Hogwarts Legacy, which I think sometimes -- that business is a little misunderstood or underestimated. I mean Hogwarts Legacy could be the foundation for a decade worth of returns on that investment. Source: WBD Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, March 2023

Looking ahead, the anticipated launch of "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" in the second quarter will likely be key to reinforcing WBD's D2C growth capture this year via opportunities in gaming, alongside other pending titles including "Mortal Kombat 12". Despite cyclical headwinds weighing on near-term TAM expansion in gaming, Hogwarts Legacy's blockbuster debut, alongside other highly anticipated titles from some of WBD's leading IPs also bolsters the company's foray into the $200+ billion industry today, which market forecasts to blossom into a $400+ billion (10% eight-year CAGR) global opportunity by the end of the decade, with momentum expected to strengthen when consumer spending returns.

On the streaming front, suspense is building on the upcoming launch of a combined service platform in the spring. Currently dubbed as "Max", the upcoming streaming service - which will combine content from HBO Max and Discovery+ - will be a key vertical for WBD to capture growth opportunities in D2C media and entertainment, while also optimizing monetization on its content slate.

Clearly the D2C area for this combined company is going to be the most important growth driver going forward, but what's already differentiated the way we have looked at Warner Brothers Discovery when we announced the deal from everyone else, is that we did not position the company as a D2C platform with a conveyor belt of mass content flowing and to drive that platform. But we have seen the opportunity of Warner Brothers Discovery as one integrated media platform, being able to use all the revenue streams and cash registers across an entire ecosystem. Source: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript, November 2022

And management's commitment to making streaming a core driver of its D2C strategy without sacrificing on sustained margin expansion is corroborated by the impressive turnaround in financials within the segment during the fourth quarter. While WBD's paid streaming subscriber net adds during the fourth quarter were relatively subdued at 1.1 million (+10 million full year 2022) when compared to peers like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS), its global ARPU expanded sequentially from $7.52 to $7.58, largely driven by domestic ARPU growth of almost 2% over the same period. This compares to ARPU at peers which were largely flat or fell, given paid subscription adds were primarily from less profitable regions like APAC and LATAM. And the results, though modest for now, are clear - the D2C segment grew fourth quarter revenues by 6% y/y, with a whopping 12% decline in related opex to bring home EBITDA loss reductions of more than $500 million y/y to $200 million.

Looking ahead, the upcoming launch of MAX in the U.S. in the spring, and LATAM later this year, with further expansion of availability to APAC and EMEA next year will be critical to furthering the D2C segment towards breakeven in 2024 and profitability of at least $1 billion by mid-decade. Although the figure remains modest and largely in lag compared to industry leader Netflix, WBD's D2C strategy, particularly with regards to streaming, continues to indicate its focus on ensuring equitable growth without sacrificing on profitability and returns on investments.

This is further corroborated by management's "no subscriber left behind" mentality, which is consistent with the desire to keep the already-profitable Discovery+ streaming platform online post launch of the combined service. As mentioned in our previous coverage, WBD's industry-leading content slate and IP library is a key competitive advantage. The combined streaming service will not enable WBD to price discriminate (via different tier and subscription options such as MAX and Discovery+, as well as an ad-lite and ad-free tier) and broaden its reach into paying consumers' pockets by catering to different preferences, but also optimize monetization on its sprawling content slate, broaden its reach, while enabling operations under one team through a shared platform - checking off all three of its key strategic pillars. This is expected to be further complemented by a fresh game plan for DC Studios - which kept investors on the edge of their seats after several multi-million-dollar and high-profile productions were shelved or scrapped altogether - which includes the release of four films this year, and five TV series "already in the works".

WBD's Valuation Set-Up

Now, digging down to the valuations, recall from our recent series of macroeconomic analyses that explain the two primary components - 1) steady-state firm value, and 2) future value creation. Specifically, steady-state firm value refers to the point in which incremental investments at the cost of capital will "fail to create value, and hence should trade at its steady-state worth". This accordingly makes the cost of capital a key factor in steady-state firm value.

Steady-State Value Formula (Valuation Theory)

Meanwhile, future value creation refers to the incremental valuation premium in which additional investments do generate over the period of time in which the "value-creating opportunity would last". This makes the spread between the cost and return on capital, as well as the "competitive advantage period" of which incremental value is created from additional investments key components in generating future value creation.

Future Value Creation Formula (Valuation Theory)

Under the current market climate where most major central banks around the world are jacking up interest rates to tame prospects of runaway inflation, global asset valuations have come down substantially, which is consistent with the depiction of steady-state value demonstrated above. Meanwhile, the ensuing deterioration in economic conditions have also hampered earnings across all industries, with related uncertainties being further reflected in compressed future value creation premiums.

In WBD's case, we believe the stock's turmoil experienced in 2022 following the merger were primarily driven by the weak fundamentals that underperformed pre-merger expectations. Recall that much of WBD's crippling debt were taken out at a fixed rate of approximately 4%, which provides mitigation against today's surging interest rates. Yet, it was not immune to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions detrimental to its core advertising business, which were further compounded by pains of intensifying competition, as well as cost-intensive restructuring efforts, in its new growth focus in streaming. This accordingly dimmed expectations on the company's ability to generate returns at levels investors had previously expected prior to the merger's completion. In this scenario, even if WBD's cost of capital did not budge at all amid surging interest rates, lower-than-expected returns due to internal restructuring challenges as well as broad-based market headwinds were likely the key culprits to diminishing the cost-return on capital spread critical to generating future value creation, hence the downward valuation correction in the stock since April.

However, the latest optimism from management that the costly and burdensome restructuring efforts are now mostly behind us, with nothing but growth and rebuilding in the path ahead, is restoring confidence that the key valuation-driving cost-return on capital spread is once again on track towards expansion - even when near-term market uncertainties persist. Specifically, we believe WBD is well-positioned for expanding the future value creation leg of its valuation in both the near- and longer-term by capitalizing on two momentum:

An expanding cost-return on capital spread - As mentioned in the earlier section, WBD's cost of capital is largely fixed, which provides that part of the equation with partial immunity to the surging rate cycle over the near-term. Meanwhile, substantial post-merger cost synergies that management is expecting to have a more evident impact on 2023's P&L will be a critical factor in offsetting macro headwinds - including consumer weakness and cyclical challenges in advertising - over the immediate-term, which could increase returns and mark a competitive advantage to peers. And over the longer-term, when cyclical tailwinds return, we expect WBD to be relatively better positioned against peers as the cost-return on capital spread benefits further from improved growth and earnings, as well as less exposure to costs of capital with its ongoing deleveraging efforts. An extended competitive advantage period - The latest earnings call placed relatively little focus on WBD's traditional linear business, highlighting management's acknowledgement that "streaming is incredibly important" in media and entertainment today and in the future. Specifically, the pivot into a longer-term foray in key secular media and entertainment growth trends going forward, including streaming, digital advertising, and gaming will further lengthen the timeline of WBD's growth trajectory, hence further expanding the competitive advantage period critical to its valuation prospects attributable to future value creation.

Be On The Watch For Risks And Buy Opportunities

While the valuation set-up following management's optimism on unlocking WBD's intrinsic synergies this year is attractive, we remain skeptical on the sustainability of the stock's recent rally, nonetheless. Although substantial company-specific cost synergies - which are likely to be incremental to any operational cost optimization efforts currently employed across most industries - are expected to help alleviate pressure on near-term investment returns, we remain cautious of near-term risks that persist.

These include concerns over little visibility still into the details of how the newly combined streaming service will contribute to management's financial aspirations for the D2C segment, as well as a potential "buy the rumour, sell the news" market phenomenon ahead of a key press event on April 12. On the external front, the broader market sentiment remains relatively risk-off, with inflation still riding at 6% - a far cry from the Fed's 2% target - amid a labour market that remains tight. The recent struggles within the U.S. financial sector are also raising questions on whether spill over risks have been adequately contained, which if not, could further complicate WBD's operating environment and potentially derail the otherwise optimistic performance targets set for the current year.

Key Takeaways

Considering both the opportunities and risks discussed in the foregoing analysis, we view the upcoming rate decision, and the mid-April press event for WBD's newly combined streaming service launch as critical events on our watchlist for a potential pullback in the stock's latest rally, which would create a compelling entry opportunity once again to partake in the company's multi-year upside potential. Meanwhile, the second half of the year would be a key execution period, where management will be given the opportunity to reinforce its optimism set out for 2023 and beyond. Demonstration of consistent progress in realizing the multi-billion-dollar cost synergies post-merger, and growth opportunities in D2C will be key to unlocking further value critical to sustaining the stock's rally over the longer-term. Although we remain optimistic that the stock would be an outperformer against peers from current levels based on the set-up of its capital structure, as well as company-specific synergies realizable over the longer-term, both market and company-specific conditions today indicate that there is no immediate need to chase the current rally, as more compelling opportunities likely await over the coming weeks.