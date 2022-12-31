Altair Engineering: Risky Artificial Intelligence, But Not Expensive

Mar. 17, 2023 5:58 AM ETAltair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
114 Followers

Summary

  • Altair Engineering focuses on the development of computer science and artificial intelligence for companies in different sectors and industries of the market.
  • High competition, high complexity of product development, and changes in the regulations regarding the use of information and treatment of proprietary sensitive materials are meaningful risks.
  • The company noted that 2022 was the most successful year in its long history. Management believes that the EBITDA margin will continue to grow in 2023.

Artificial Intelligence Technology

Just_Super

Artificial intelligence software vendor Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) signed the best year in its history. Management believes that sales growth and EBITDA expansion in 2023 will likely continue. In my view, further development of software products and more growth in the global

Source: Quarterly Release

Source: Quarterly Release

Source: Quarterly Release

Source: Quarterly Release

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: marketscreener.com

Source: marketscreener.com

Source: My Estimates

Source: My Estimates

Source: My Estimates

Source: My Estimates

Source: My Estimates

Source: My Estimates

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
114 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.