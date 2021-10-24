Mortgage REITs: High Yield Opportunity And Risk

Summary

  • Mortgage REITs have been slammed by the fallout of the ongoing regional banking crisis amid a resurgence of interest rate volatility and credit concerns, erasing their once-robust gains for 2023.
  • Commercial mREITs' exposure to the troubled office sector has come into focus following a wave of mega-sized loan defaults from over-levered private owners. We examine these REITs' sector-by-sector exposure.
  • For Residential mREITs, Book Values remain in decent-shape as MBS spread-widening has been more-than-offset by a decline in benchmark rates, but sharp changes in rates heighten unknown hedge-related risks.
  • Despite paying average dividend yields in the low-teens, the majority of mREITs are still able to cover their dividends, but a half-dozen mREITs have trimmed payouts and we flag several more with looming cuts.
  • Everything in Moderation: While most mREITs stand on relatively decent footing with enough earnings power to maintain their hearty dividend yields, sharp changes in rates in either direction can wreak havoc on mREITs that are caught over-levered or improperly hedged.
Rising prices for real estate

gopixa

REIT Rankings: Mortgage REITs

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on March 15th.

mortgage REITs 2021

Hoya Capital

Best known for their hearty dividend yields that often breach double

equity vs mortgage REITs

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT risk

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT risks

Hoya Capital

residential mREITs

Hoya Capital

mortgage REITs 20240

Hoya Capital

commercial mREITs

Hoya Capital

mreit office

Hoya Capital

Chart

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT MBS spreads

Hoya Capital

mREIT earnings

Hoya Capital

subprime mortgages

Hoya Capital

mREIT earnings 2022

Hoya Capital

NOI

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT dividend hikes 2023

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT dividend increases

Hoya Capital

residential mREIT dividend yields 2022

Hoya Capital

REIT preferreds commercial mREITs

Hoya Capital

mortgage REIT preferreds

Hoya Capital

REIT focused income portfolio

Hoya Capital

high dividend yield index

Hoya Capital

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, ABR, KREF, RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

